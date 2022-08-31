The Senegal National Football Team TV schedule lists out all the games for the Lions of Teranga. With stars abound on the lineup, it is no surprise that Senegal is one of the best African teams of the modern day.

Notable names include Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané, Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye from PSG. This golden era of players brought Senegal its first AFCON crown in 2021. Plus, it managed to qualify for back-to-back World Cups in 2018 and 2022. Therefore, expect Senegal to be a name to consider as a contender in any competition it enters.

Senegal National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: 1959 (Win vs. British Gambia)

Manager: Aliou Cissé

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (2002)

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Winners (2021)



Where can I watch the Senegal match?

Due to Senegal’s ability to be a contender, or at least qualifier, for all possible tournaments, the Lions of Teranga are available in a variety of locations.

The top of that list is surely the World Cup. In the United States, this appears on either FOX or FS1. However, Senegal’s most recent great success came at AFCON. This is available via beIN SPORTS. Coverage of all these channels is available through fuboTV, while beIN is also available on Fanatiz and Sling.

Lineup

As stated previously, Senegal’s lineup highlights are Sadio Mané and Kalidou Koulibaly. These two played a massive role in recent years to produce Senegal’s successes. However, the depth of the squad is what makes a bigger difference in that regard.

Starting at the back, Edouard Mendy, who plays his club game for Chelsea, is truly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He provided magical moments during AFCON 2021. Therefore, he is typically a lock to start between the sticks.

Senegal does have players that may not be world-beaters, but still provide depth. For example, Ismaila Sarr, who plays for Championship side Watford, has flashes of brilliance. Cheikou Kouyaté is an experienced midfielder who now plays for Nottingham Forest. Finally, Pape Gueye is a young midfielder for Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Senegal national football team news and feature stories

