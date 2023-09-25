The World Soccer Talk Mali National Team TV schedule has all the games for Les Aigles available in the US.

Mali have never qualified for a senior World Cup – but are a competitive side in African competition.

In their first appearance at AFCON, Mali finished as runners-up. This would turn out to be their best finish ever, and only appearance for a long while. I wouldn’t be until 1994 that they qualified again, that year placing fourth. Two addition fourth place finishes, and two bronze honors in 2012 and 2013, have shown Mali to be a solid team in the competition.

At the African Nations Championship (contested only by players who play in their countries domestic leagues), Mali has been runner-up twice, in 2016 and 2020.

The first time Mali tried to qualify for the World Cup was in the 2002 cycle. But as of yet, they have not been able to get over the hump.

Mali National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: April 13, 1960 (Win vs Central African Republic in Madagascar)

Manager: Éric Chelle

Best World Cup finish: Never Qualified

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Runners-up (1972)

Where can I watch the Mali match?

You find the Africa Cup of Nations, aka AFCON, on beIN SPORTS in the USA.

If Mali can make it through the grueling CAF qualifying process for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock have the games again.

FOX networks, Telemundo, and beIN SPORTS can all be found on the Fubo streaming service.

Friendly games are a mixed bag, depending on who the opponent is and where the match is being held.

Watch Mali on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago