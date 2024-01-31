Gio Reyna has officially joined Nottingham Forest from Borussia Dortmund. The United States men’s national team star flew to the East Midlands on Wednesday to undergo a medical and sign paperwork. Forest beat out some stiff competition to sign the American. Marseille previously had an agreement with Dortmund as well. Aston Villa and Real Sociedad were also previously interested in Reyna.

Nevertheless, the attacking midfielder has opted to join Nuno Espírito Santo’s side. According to Sky Germany, the deal between the two clubs is a straight six-month loan. Forest did not include an additional option or obligation to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

The Premier League side will also cover Reyna’s salary while he is at the club. Reyna’s reportedly rakes in around $52,000 per week. Although the American has joined Forest, he first apparently extended his contract with Dortmund. Reyna’s previous deal with the German giants was set to expire in 2025. Nevertheless, he is now under contract with the Bundesliga team for an additional year.

Financial issues handcuff Forest’s transfer plans

Forest has looked to add quality to the squad in hopes of boosting their survival hopes. The club currently sits 16th in the English top flight following their 2-1 loss at home to Arsenal. Not only are they just a few places from the drop zone, but Forest is also just two points away from the 18th spot.

While they have added Reyna, a player that should aid their attack, Forest has serious issues in defense. Only Burnley and Sheffield United have allowed more goals than the East Midlands side this season. Both of these clubs are currently the bottom two teams in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis cannot just spend freely as he has been. The Greek billionaire has completely overhauled his squad since the club earned promotion to the top flight in 2022. Forest has brought in dozens of players and recorded a net spend of about $263 million in these 18 months.

As a result, however, the club was charged with breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) laws in January. Because of these serious accusations, Forest now must be careful with their spending. Loan deals, such as Reyna’s, help the club bring in talent without continuing to rack up transfer fees.

Gio Reyna transfer to Nottingham Forest provides better chance at playing time

The move will allow Reyna to receive more time on the pitch. The American’s playing time at Dortmund has dwindled in recent seasons. After grabbing 23 Bundesliga starts during the 2020/21 campaign, he has struggled to regain his place in the lineup.

A significant injury during the 2021/22 season hindered his chances to get back into the team. However, Reyna has collected just five total German top flight starts since the start of the 2022/23 campaign. This includes just one appearance in Edin Terzic’s starting XI this season.

Reyna will also now become the first American who is not a defender or goalkeeper to play a Premier League game in about nine months. Weston McKennie last played for Leeds United in May 2023. Although Tyler Adams is currently on Bournemouth‘s roster, he has not featured in an English top-flight match since last March.

