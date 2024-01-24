Marseille has joined the race to sign United States men’s national team star Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund. The versatile midfielder is almost certain to leave the German giants during the January transfer market. However, the French side will have to battle out other clubs to sign the American.

It was previously reported on Tuesday that Reyna gave the okay to temporarily move to Nottingham Forest. While the Premier League club supposedly agreed terms with the midfielder, the two teams have not yet finalized an official deal.

Forest is looking for reinforcements to help avoid a serious relegation battle at the wrong end of the standings. The team currently sitting 16th in the top flight table, just four points from the drop zone. Nevertheless, Forest, along with Everton, was recently charged for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) laws. This means that the club has to be careful with their player transactions this month.

Marseille agrees deal with Dortmund for Reyna

Despite the aforementioned agreement with Forest, Marseille is now looking to make a late move for Reyna. L’Equipe is even reporting that the Ligue 1 side has reached an agreement with Dortmund for the attacker. Much like a potential deal with the Premier League club, Marseille would get the American for an initial six-month loan.

However, the French news outlet also claims that the two teams have also discussed a possible buy option as well. This would give Marseille a chance to sign Reyna to a permanent contract at the end of the current campaign. Because it would potentially be an option, the French club would only trigger the clause if the midfielder performs well.

A final decision could very well come down to the player. Along with Forest and Marseille, other prestigious teams from across Europe have also registered interest in Reyna as well. This apparently includes fellow Premier League side Aston Villa and LaLiga’s Real Sociedad.

USMNT star will get to choose which club to sign for

Forest and Marseille are both decent options. Reyna would instantly become a key player at the English club and would receive plenty of playing time. This is something that the player is obviously looking for. After all, the American’s time on the pitch has dwindled at Dortmund in recent years. In fact, Reyna has managed to started just one combined match in Bundesliga and Champions League play this season.

Picking Forest would also give the attacker Premier League experience. The English top flight is the ideal destination for many professional soccer players. Even if Forest is eventually relegated, Reyna could quickly move to another Premier League side, assuming he personally plays well this season.

Marseille, however, would allow the American to continue playing in a European competition. The French side is just seventh in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment, but they are still alive in the Europa League. Marseille will face Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk next month in the knockout round playoffs.

Although the historic French club is struggling a bit domestically, they are only three points away from a European spot. This means that Reyna could continue playing European soccer next year if he can help the team move up the standings. Potentially having the option of his next club is not exactly bad scenario for the USMNT star.

PHOTOS: IMAGO