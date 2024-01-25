Real Madrid has officially taken the top spot in Deloitte’s latest total revenue rankings. The highly regarded multinational accounting firm provides a series of financial services to thousands of individuals and companies all over the globe. This includes issues about auditing, financial consulting, and tax-related problems.

However, Deloitte also issues an annual revenue review of international soccer clubs as well. Real regained the top spot in the financial rankings for the first time since the 2017/18 season. According to the aforementioned company, the Spanish side recorded revenue of just over $900 million during the year. This total figure was a $128 million increase from its previous campaign.

Real’s rise is attributed to several factors. Although Los Blancos failed to win either the LaLiga or Champions League titles, they did collect some significant silverware. This includes triumphs in the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup competitions.

Nevertheless, Real also experienced boosts off of the pitch as well. The club’s strong revenue was aided by sponsorship income, impressive stadium attendance, and even high retail sales. Real continues to remain one of the most popular sports teams in the world.

Premier League clubs unsurprisingly fill top 10 list

Manchester City was the previous king of the Deloitte money table. While they did drop down to second in the latest rankings, City increased its revenue compared to the previous year. Pep Guardiola’s team posted a total revenue of $897 million for the 2022/23 financial season.

City’s impressive increase in generated money was significantly helped by the club’s on-field successes. The Cityzens grabbed trophies in the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League competitions. However, much like Real, City also capitalized on retail success as well.

While Real topped the financial table, English clubs dominated the top portion of the list. Six of the top 10 teams in the revenue rankings were from the Premier League. This includes regular powerhouses Manchester United (fifth), Liverpool (seventh), Tottenham Hotspur (eighth), Chelsea (ninth), and Arsenal (tenth).

Despite the English domination, Liverpool was the biggest dropper on the list. The Reds fell from third to seventh after suffering a disappointing season. Jurgen Klopp’s club failed to win a trophy, was knocked out of the Champions League early, and could only finish fifth in the Premier League standings.

Real Madrid tops revenue rankings yet again

The Deloitte Football Money League has historically consisted of just European teams. The company’s latest rankings were no different. All 30 teams to make the financial table came from Europe. This means that no Major League Soccer side features in the rankings during the 2022/23 season.

Nevertheless, Deloitte has hinted that an American team, particularly Inter Miami, could crack the top 30 in the future. The company reports that the MLS team recorded significant revenues following the signing of superstar Lionel Messi last summer. Along with Miami, Deloitte also claimed that Brazilian side Flamengo was close to making the financial list as well.

Deloitte Football Money League revenue during the 2022/23 season:

Real Madrid – $902 million Manchester City – $897 million Paris Saint-Germain – $870 million Barcelona – $868 million Manchester United – $809 million Bayern Munich – $808 million Liverpool – $741 million Tottenham Hotspur – $685 million Chelsea – $640 million Arsenal – $578 million Juventus Borussia Dortmund Milan Inter Milan Atletico Madrid Frankfurt Newcastle West Ham Napoli Marseille Aston Villa Benfica Brighton Roma Sevilla Fulham Leeds Crystal Palace Lyon Everton

