Summer 2024 is going to be a feast for lovers of international soccer. Two of the biggest tournaments – Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 – are taking place simultaneously. In total, that’s 83 games of bliss.

Euro 2024 action kicks off on Friday, June 14, while Copa America 2024 starts one week late on Thursday, June 20. Both tournaments wrap up on the same day, July 14. The Euro 2024 final is set for 3:00 PM ET, while the Copa finale is later that night at 8:00 PM ET.

Due to the time differences, the European games run from the morning through late afternoon. Then, Copa América gets going in the evenings. It will be wall-to-wall soccer on many days, as there is some decent overlap between the two competitions. On some days, there’ll be as many as six matches played. Depending on which day you want to watch games, there are as many as twelve hours of international soccer games.

With so much footy on tap, here’s a day-by-day breakdown of all the 2024 Copa and Euro games:

2024 Copa America and Euro Schedule

Friday, June 14

Germany vs Scotland: 3 PM ET

Saturday, June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland: 9 AM ET

Spain vs Croatia: 12 PM ET

Italy vs Albania: 12 PM ET

Sunday, June 16

TBD vs Netherlands: 9 AM ET

Slovenia vs Denmark: 12 PM ET

Serbia vs England: 3 PM ET

Monday, June 17

Romania vs TBD: 9 AM ET

Belgium vs Slovakia: 12 PM ET

Austria vs France: 3 PM ET

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey vs TBD: 12 PM ET

Portugal vs Czech Republic: 3 PM ET

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia vs Albania: 9 AM ET

Germany vs Hungary: 12 PM ET

Scotland vs Switzerland: 3 PM ET

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia: 9 AM ET

Denmark vs England: 12 PM ET

Spain vs Italy: 3 PM ET

Argentina vs TBD: 8 PM ET

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs TBD: 9 AM ET

TBD vs Austria: 12 PM ET

Netherlands vs France: 3 PM ET

Peru vs Chile: 8 PM ET

Saturday, June 22

TBD vs Czech Republic: 9 AM ET

Turkey vs Portugal: 12 PM ET

Belgium vs Romania: 3 PM ET

Ecuador vs Venezuela: 6 PM ET

Mexico vs Jamaica: 9 PM ET

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs Germany: 3 PM ET

Scotland vs Hungary: 3 PM ET

USA vs Bolivia: 6 PM ET

Uruguay vs Panama: 9 PM ET

Monday, June 24

Albania vs Spain: 3 PM ET

Croatia vs Italy: 3 PM ET

Colombia vs Paraguay: 6 PM ET

Brazil vs TBD: 7 PM ET

Tuesday, June 25

France vs TBD: 12 PM ET

Netherlands vs Austria: 12 PM ET

Denmark vs Serbia: 3 PM ET

England vs Slovenia: 3 PM ET

Peru vs TBD: 6 PM ET

Chile vs Argentina: 9 PM ET

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs Romania: 12 PM ET

TBD vs Belgium: 12 PM ET

TBD vs Portugal: 3 PM ET

Czech Republic vs Turkey: 3 PM ET

Ecuador vs Jamaica: 6 PM ET

Venezuela vs Mexico: 9 PM ET

Thursday, June 27

Panama vs USA: 6 PM ET

Uruguay vs Bolivia: 9 PM ET

Friday, June 28

Colombia vs TBD: 6 PM ET

Paraguay vs Brazil: 9 PM ET

Saturday, June 29

Euro Round of 16: 12 PM ET

Euro Round of 16: 3 PM ET

Argentina vs Peru: 8 PM ET

TBD vs Chile: 9 PM ET

Sunday, June 30

Euro Round of 16: 12 PM ET

Euro Round of 16: 3 PM ET

Mexico vs Ecuador: 8 PM ET

Jamaica vs Venezuela: 8 PM ET

Monday, July 1

Euro Round of 16: 12 PM ET

Euro Round of 16: 3 PM ET

Bolivia vs Panama: 9 PM ET

USA vs Uruguay: 9 PM ET

Tuesday, July 2

Euro Round of 16: 12 PM ET

Euro Round of 16: 3 PM ET

Brazil vs Colombia: 9 PM ET

TBD vs Paraguay: 9 PM ET

Thursday, July 4

Copa Quarterfinal: 9 PM ET

Friday, July 5

Euro Quarterfinal: 12 PM ET

Euro Quarterfinal: 3 PM ET

Copa Quarterfinal: 9 PM ET

Saturday, July 6

Euro Quarterfinal: 12 PM ET

Euro Quarterfinal: 3 PM ET

Copa Quarterfinal: 6 PM ET

Copa Quarterfinal: 9 PM ET

Tuesday, July 9

Euro Semifinal: 3 PM ET

Copa Semifinal: 8 PM ET

Wednesday, July 10

Euro Semifinal: 3 PM ET

Copa Semifinal: 8 PM ET

Saturday, July 13

Copa Third Place: 8 PM ET

Sunday, July 14

Euro Final: 3 PM ET

Copa Final: 8 PM ET

All in all, fans will be treated to seventeen days of all-day soccer. Euros during the day and Copa America provides the nightcap. And it all culminates with a double final on July 14.

It even gives fans in the United States a chance to watch Euros during the day, and then head to the stadium for Copa America at night. The opposite is true for European fans who are up for pulling an all-nighter to stay up and watch Copa.

It should be one outstanding summer of soccer.

All of the games are available on FOX Sports and Fubo.