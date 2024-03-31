This summer, the Copa America returns with fans across the globe tuning in on TV and streaming. The traditional South American tournament is expanding to new lengths this summer with 16 teams. The competition usually has just 12 teams. However, the new expansion is affording more games on TV.

For those in the United States, FOX is picking up coverage of the Copa America for the second tournament in a row. The American broadcaster took over the rights before the 2021 competition that Argentina won. Now, it hosts the biggest Copa America in history, at least based on the number of teams and games. World Soccer Talk filmed a video that shows how to watch the games and which channels have the most games.

What providers carry the channels for Copa America on TV and streaming?

Most pay-TV providers will have access to FOX, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. Cable, Satellite and streaming options have these three channels in their catalogs. For example, services like Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV have all three channels.

Most of the coverage details for the Copa America overlap with this summer’s European Championship. FOX has the rights to the Euros for the first time this summer, and that is allowing it to launch ‘sunrise to sunset’ coverage of soccer in the United States. In the morning and early afternoons, coverage on FOX’s channels centers around the Euros. Then, in the evenings and nighttime, FOX switches to the Copa America.

For Spanish-language coverage, TelevisaUnivision has the rights. Games will air on TUDN and Univision, with the chance games are also available on ViX, the streaming service from TelevisaUnivision. Further details regarding how many games are on each channel will come as the tournament nears.

Biggest Copa America of all time

The 2024 Copa America promises drama. The teams on display will be among the world’s best. The defending champion is Argentina, which will bring Lionel Messi into the fray to repeat its feat. The last team to repeat as Copa America champion was Chile in 2016. Interestingly, that was also the last time the Copa America was in the United States.

However, the ‘home’ teams of the United States and Mexico will be looking to make waves. Of all CONCACAF teams, Mexico has the best record in the Copa America of all time. The Mexican national team reached the Copa America final on two occasions, but the last was in 2001. The other contending team from North America is the USMNT. In 2016, the United States reached the semifinals on home soil. Now, the three-time CONCACAF Nations League winners look to take their success to new levels against the best teams from the western hemisphere.

