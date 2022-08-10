Everyone’s favorite underdog in Europe, this Croatia National Football Team TV schedule has every game for the ‘checkered ones.’

That underdog status truly shined in Russia 2018. Only France could stop Croatia’s magical run to the final. On that path, it defeated the hosts, England, Denmark and Lionel Messi’s Argentina. However, it is not new to success. In 1998, less than a decade after Croatia earned independence from the former Yugoslavia, Croatia reached the semifinals. However, France, as it would do 20 years later, defeated the Croatians.

This success led players like Davor Suker, Ivan Rakitic, Mario Mandzukic and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric into stardom. With a population equivalent to Oklahoma, the success for Croatia on the biggest stage is simply remarkable.

The following Croatia National Team TV schedule has all the games as they look to build on the country’s soccer accomplishments thus far.

First game: April 2, 1940 (Win vs. Switzerland in Zagreb)

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

Best World Cup finish: Runner-up (2018)

Best European Championship Finish: Quarterfinals (1996, 2008)



In the United States, World Cup games are available on FOX and FS1.

Croatia struggled slightly through World Cup Qualifying. In the United States, that airs on FOX Sports as well. However, there are select games exclusively available on fuboTV. Same applies for the UEFA European Championships, a competition where Croatia likely expects more success than it has found. Coverage on FOX Sports begins in 2024.

