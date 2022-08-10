The Socceroos are a fan favorite, and this Australia National Soccer Team TV schedule lays out how to watch any and all of their games.

Australia has a long history of sporting success. However, much like the United States, soccer does not top out the country’s most popular pastimes. Of course, in another mirror to the U.S., soccer rapidly grows each year in Australia.

The benefits of this are visible. Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers became the first Australian club to win the AFC Champions League back in 2014. A year later, Australia won its first AFC Asian Cup, the main national team competition in Asia.

Still, the highlight of Australia’s soccer history comes from the World Cup, as is the case for so many countries across the globe. Ahead of the 2006 World Cup, Australia had not qualified for 28 years. John Aloisi’s winning penalty against Uruguay sent Australia to the World Cup.

Since then, Australia qualified for each tournament, including the upcoming competition in Qatar. Therefore, expect some major World Cup fixtures on the following Australia National Team TV schedule.

Where can I watch the Australia match?

First game: June 17, 1922 (Loss vs. New Zealand in Dunedin, NZ)

Manager: Graham Arnold

Best World Cup finish: Round of 16 (2006)

Best AFC Asian Cup finish: Champion (2015)



Social Media:



Australia TV schedule and streaming links

Let’s start with the big competitions. In the United States, you can watch the Australia National Team play in the World Cup on FOX and FS1. After making its fifth-straight World Cup in 2022, this a familiar spot for Australia to be in. Most TV and streaming platforms carry both of these channels in their base lineups, including providers like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

In regards to Asia, the AFC Asian Cup airs on Paramount+. This is CBS’s paid-streaming service. Paramount+ also has coverage of Australia’s World Cup qualifying campaign, along with the rest of the teams in the Asian Football Confederation. Moreover, this is also the location to watch some of Australia’s players in the AFC Champions League.

Friendlies are hit or miss and often depend on the opponent at hand. They could air on the likes of ESPN+ or Paramount+. Or, they could be seen on linear TV.

The best way to stay up to date on that front is to follow the Australia National Team TV schedule above.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Australia Includes: World Cup, Premier League + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

