Austria isn’t exactly a powerhouse footballing nation, but have managed a few high finishes in key tournaments over their history.

First game: October 12, 1902 (Win vs. Hungary in Vienna)

Manager: Ralf Rangnick

Best World Cup finish: Third (1954)

Best European Championship Finish: 12th (2020)

When it comes to the European Championship (Euros), you’ll find these games on FOX networks through 2028. In English, these games will be broadcast among FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes.

But select Euro games will be exclusively shown on Fubo under this same rights deal. Euro qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, and selected friendly matches are also a part of the same agreement.

TelevisaUnivision (that’s Univision & TUDN in the USA) have the Spanish-language rights. Games are broadcast on tradition TV on those two networks, with the remainder of games streaming on ViX or ViX+.

Should Austria qualify for the 2026 World Cup, those games will be on FOX (English) and Telemundo/Peacock (English).

Austria National Team History

Austria’s footballing history dates back to a different age – the era of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. In fact, Austria’s first ever international match was against their countrymen (at the time), Hungary in 1902.

A few decades later, the team achieved success at the Olympic Games. However, this was not without controversy. The 1936 Berlin games saw Austria face Peru in the quarterfinals. Tied 2-2 after 90 minutes, Peru scored five times in extra time. Three of these goals were disallowed, but Peru still won 4-2. However, Austria protested due to Peru fans invading the pitch and allegedly assaulting their players.

Olympic officials sided with the Austrians, and a closed-door rematch was decreed. Peru however, unable to appeal, protested the decision by leaving the country and heading home. Austria was awarded a win by default. Some even believe Adolf Hitler himself may have had something to do with tipping the scales in favor of Austria. They would go on to defeat Poland in the semifinals, but fall to Italy after extra time in the gold medal match.

When it comes to the World Cup, Austria have qualified seven times. The best success came in their first two appearances. They finished fourth in 1934 and third in 1954. 1978 and ’82 saw them make the second round of the tournament, but otherwise they have not advanced past the group stage.

Austria, automatically as co-host, first appeared at the Euros in 2008. Since, they’ve qualified for the past two editions in 2016 and 2020, achieving their best finish in the most recent tournament.

Marko Arnautović has the most all-time caps of any Austrian, while Anton Polster netted the most goals of any member the team, during his tenure from 1982-2000.

