Find out how to watch one of Africa’s historically best teams using this Cameroon National Football Team TV schedule.

The Indomitable Lions have qualified for the FIFA World Cup more than any other African nation, 8 times, though they have only advanced past the group stage in one of those trips. The 5-time AFCON winners are known not only for their prowess on the pitch, but also some strange kits over the years. Their 2002 sleeveless shirts and 2004 “onesies” were some of the most bizarre uniforms to ever see the field.

Cameroon National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: September 1956 (Loss vs. Belgian Congo)

Manager: Rigobert Song

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (1990)

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Winners (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)



Where can I watch the Cameroon match?

beIN SPORTS currently has the rights to the AFCON tournament, with World Cup action being shown across the FOX family of networks. Occasionally select friendly matches may be found on services such as ESPN+, or rarely on over-the-air or cable networks. beIN coverage is available via streaming services fuboTV, Fanatiz and Sling.

Lineup

Cameroon has a proud history of success in terms of African nations. At AFCON, Cameroon’s five championships are second to only Egypt. Most recently, as hosts of AFCON 2021, Cameroon finished third, losing on penalties to eventual runner-up Egypt. Back at Italia 1990, Cameroon reached the quarterfinals behind the heroics of Roger Milla’s four goals.

The Cameroon squad of today does not have the massive star that rivals have. Senegal has Sadio Mané, Egypt has Mohamed Salah and Algeria has Riyad Mahrez.

That being said Cameroon does possess a number of strong talents plying their trade across the globe. André Onana, goalkeeper for AC Milan, is one of the great young talents at that position. Vincent Aboubakar is the most experienced player for the current squad for Cameroon. The forward also has the most goals of the current squad. Only Roger Milla and Samuel Eto’o have more goals in the history of Cameroon’s international play.

In the now, other notable players include Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, representing Bayern Munich and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who switched over to Napoli on a permanent deal this summer.

Cameroon national football team news and feature stories

