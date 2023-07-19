Our Algeria National Team TV schedule has everything you need to catch up with North Africa’s Fennec Foxes.

Algeria have made it to four FIFA World Cups in their history, including a trip to the round of 16 in 2014, and a memorable (for USMNT fans) clash with the USA in 2010.

Algeria National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: January 6, 1963 (Win vs Bulgaria in Algiers)

Manager: Djamel Belmadi

Best World Cup finish: Thirteenth Place (1982)

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Winners (1990, 2019)

Where can I watch the Algeria match?

For viewers in the US, African national teams are a bit trickier to follow, and Algeria is no exception.

The Africa Cup of Nations, the premier international competition on the continent, and its qualifying matches are broadcast on beIN SPORTS in the US.

Should Algeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup, those games will air on either FS1 or FOX. Spanish-language coverage will be broadcast on Telemundo and streamed on Peacock.

You can get both FOX networks as well as beIN SPORTS through Fubo.

For friendly matches, broadcasters vary widely depending on the opponent and location of the match.

Watch Algeria on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Algeria History

Algeria’s official national team actually has a few precursors. While the country was still under the control of France, Algeria formed two teams, the ALN team from 1957-58, and FLN team from 1958-62. These were associated with independence movements within the country.

The independent nation of Algeria officially joined FIFA in 1963.

At their first World Cup in 1982, Algeria scored a shock victory over the reigning European champs West Germany in their opening game. However, they missed out on advancing when the Germans and Austrians apparently colluded in their final group match to secure a result that would see them both through – and eliminate Algeria. The result of this situation was the group stage format we know today that sees the final games in each group played simultaneously, to promote fair play.

Indeed, the 1980s were one of the high points for Algeria. They again appeared in the 1986 World Cup. At AFCON, Algeria finished runners up in 1980, fourth in 1982, and third in 1984 and 1988. This golden age culminated when, as host, they won the 1990 Cup of Nations.

It was a long drought after that glory. Algeria did not return to the World Cup until 2010. They also had largely forgettable AFCON performances – including disqualification in 1994 and failure to qualify in 2006/2008 – until that same year when they finished fourth.

That 2010 World Cup appearance produced a dramatic moment, and one of the most memorable ever for USA fans. In the final group match, Algeria and the US were knotted at 0-0 at the 90′ mark. If the result had held, England would have won the group, and the USA would have end up in third. However, a dramatic stoppage time goal from Landon Donovan sent the Americans through and produced one of the most famous moments from the tournament.

In more recent times, Algeria won their second AFCON in 2019, and the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021. They also placed second in the 2022 African Nations Championship – a tournament of national teams comprised entirely of players playing in each nation’s domestic leagues.

Algeria news