Wales have only qualified for the World Cup twice – in 1958 and after a long drought, in 2022. In ’58, the Welsh did manage to make the quarterfinals. Euros have been no kinder, as the only two appearances have been recently – 2016 and 2020, though they did reach the semifinal round in the former.

Wales, unfortunately had no luck in Qatar 2022, losing to Iran and finishing in last place in Group B.

Wales National Team TV schedule and streaming links

Friday, June 16 02:45 PM ET Wales vs. Armenia ( UEFA Euro Qualifying ) Fubo Fubo

Monday, June 19 02:45 PM ET Turkey vs. Wales ( UEFA Euro Qualifying ) FOX Soccer Plus , FOX Soccer Plus , Fubo Fubo



First game: March 25, 1876 (Loss vs. Scotland in Glasgow)

Manager: Robert Page

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (1958)

Best European Championship Finish: Semifinals (2016)

Where can I watch the Wales match?

The World Cup in 2022 will be hosted on FOX and FS1 in English, with Telemundo (and Peacock) picking up Spanish coverage. Streaming services Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Vidgo and Sling all carry the networks showing the games.

Euros will be moving to FOX starting in 2024, and UEFA Nations League also features on the FOX networks, with select games exclusive to Fubo TV.

The stray international friendly could appear on any network, so keep an eye out here for the latest listings.

Lineup

Wales’s secret to their success is a team ethic. They’re all playing for national pride and to make history. For most fans of the Welsh team, this will be their first World Cup in their lifetime. The last time they were here was 1958 when they lost to Brazil, starring a young Pele, in the quarter-final.

As a well-organized unit, Wales are not a team of Premier League all-stars. In fact, many of their footballers play in teams in the second and even third division of England’s pyramid. However, don’t be misled. This is a team that is a true underdog at World Cup 2022.

Players to keep an eye out for include Kieffer Moore, a tall striker with a lethal heading ability who currently plays for Bournemouth. He’s a target man who can cause opposition defenses a lot of problems.

Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson is a skillful winger with lightning pace. Daniel James plays on the other wing. While not as pacy as Johnson, the duo of Johnson and James should create havoc for defenses.

Last but not least, the Welsh defense is in many ways the strongest asset the national team has. With defenders Ben Davies (Spurs), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Neco Williams (Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon) and Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Wales has plenty of quality to choose from.

