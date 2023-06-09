The Wales National Team TV schedule lists out the TV/streaming information you need to watch The Dragons.
Wales have only qualified for the World Cup twice – in 1958 and after a long drought, in 2022. In ’58, the Welsh did manage to make the quarterfinals. Euros have been no kinder, as the only two appearances have been recently – 2016 and 2020, though they did reach the semifinal round in the former.
Wales, unfortunately had no luck in Qatar 2022, losing to Iran and finishing in last place in Group B.
Wales National Team TV schedule and streaming links
First game: March 25, 1876 (Loss vs. Scotland in Glasgow)
Manager: Robert Page
Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (1958)
Best European Championship Finish: Semifinals (2016)
Social Media:
Where can I watch the Wales match?
The World Cup in 2022 will be hosted on FOX and FS1 in English, with Telemundo (and Peacock) picking up Spanish coverage. Streaming services Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Vidgo and Sling all carry the networks showing the games.
Euros will be moving to FOX starting in 2024, and UEFA Nations League also features on the FOX networks, with select games exclusive to Fubo TV.
The stray international friendly could appear on any network, so keep an eye out here for the latest listings.
Recommended viewing option:
|
Watch Wales’ games
Includes: World Cup, Premier League + 84 Sports Channels
|7-Day Free Trial
Lineup
Wales’s secret to their success is a team ethic. They’re all playing for national pride and to make history. For most fans of the Welsh team, this will be their first World Cup in their lifetime. The last time they were here was 1958 when they lost to Brazil, starring a young Pele, in the quarter-final.
As a well-organized unit, Wales are not a team of Premier League all-stars. In fact, many of their footballers play in teams in the second and even third division of England’s pyramid. However, don’t be misled. This is a team that is a true underdog at World Cup 2022.
Players to keep an eye out for include Kieffer Moore, a tall striker with a lethal heading ability who currently plays for Bournemouth. He’s a target man who can cause opposition defenses a lot of problems.
Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson is a skillful winger with lightning pace. Daniel James plays on the other wing. While not as pacy as Johnson, the duo of Johnson and James should create havoc for defenses.
Last but not least, the Welsh defense is in many ways the strongest asset the national team has. With defenders Ben Davies (Spurs), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Neco Williams (Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon) and Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Wales has plenty of quality to choose from.
WALES news and feature stories
Wales’ Euro 2016 magic: The stories you’ve not heard before
Wales’ Euro 2016 skipper Williams retires
Gareth Bale debuts own craft beer
Latest news on Wales
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $9.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $12.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $4.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $4.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season