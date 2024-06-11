The Netherlands has suffered a significant blow in their quest to win Euro 2024 as two players picked up injuries. It was revealed on Monday that midfielder Frenkie de Jong was ruled out of competing in the upcoming tournament due to an injury. The Barcelona star previously missed his club’s last six LaLiga matches because of an ankle issue. Despite the ongoing problem, Dutch manager Ronald Koeman recently selected De Jong in his squad.

Nevertheless, Koeman told reporters that the midfield general has not recovered in time. Not only did the national team manager break the unfortunate news, but he also blamed Barca. Koeman claims that the Spanish side took too many risks involving the Dutch star. The setback was the second ankle injury suffered by De Jong during the current campaign.

“We decided this afternoon. We have considered that Frenkie de Jong will not be fit for the next three weeks,” stated Koeman. “He had a history with this injury to his right ankle and it is not advisable to take risks. His club did take risks before and now we have to pay the price.”

Two Netherlands injuries hamper Euro 2024 quest

As a result of the setback, Koeman has called up Ian Maatsen to the squad. The versatile fullback was previously named in the Netherlands Euro 2024 provisional squad. He was recently omitted from the final roster selection by Koeman but now replaces the injured Barca star.

Maatsen split his 2023/24 season between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund. After featuring 15 total games with the Blues, the youngster made a temporary switch to Germany in January. Before the loan deal, Maatsen signed a new contract extension with Chelsea. Dortmund, however, is currently keen on signing the star to a permanent contract following the successful loan.

Not only will Koeman be without De Jong, but Teun Koopmeiners has also now suffered an injury as well. The fellow midfielder recently suffered a groin issue ahead of his team’s friendly against Iceland on Monday. It was the Dutch side’s final tune-up before the start of Euro 2024. Netherlands officials confirmed the setback on Tuesday and revealed that Koeman will not name a replacement.

Koopmeiners enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 season with Italian club Atalanta. The playmaker helped guide the team to the Europa League title in May. Koopmeiners is now expected to depart Atalanta, with Juventus now heavily linked with the star.

Netherlands begins competition against Lewandowski-less Poland

The injuries will certainly be big losses for the Netherlands in the upcoming tournament. De Jong was a key cog in Koeman’s central midfield. The Barca star previously started every match for the Dutch side during the 2020 Euros and 2022 World Cup. Koopmeiners, on the other hand, would have likely been the main playmaker alongside teammate Xavi Simons. The youngster will seemingly now play a larger part in Koeman’s squad.

The Netherlands will start their Euro 2024 tournament against Poland on June 16th. Poland is also dealing with injury issues as well. The team recently announced that star striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the matchup. Officials are attempting to get the 35-year-old forward on track for the rest of the competition.

Following Poland, Koeman’s side then faces Austria and tournament favorites France. The latter fixture could very well determine the winner of Group D in Germany.

