Copa America 2024
Copa America 2024/ today
Woman seeks $50,000 in damages due to Copa America
Multiple lawsuits have come down against CONMEBOL and Hard Rock Stadium regarding the Copa America 2024 final. Chaos struck the arena in Miami on Sunday, July 14th ahead of the massive matchup between Argentina and Colombia. Many looked forward to the mouthwatering matchup. Scenes outside Hard Rock Stadium spoiled any level of excitement. Select fans, […]
Copa America 2024/ 1 day ago
Why we don't want another Copa America in the USA
With North America hosting Copa America for the first time since the Centenario in 2016, it was supposed to be the biggest edition ever. Sixteen teams, a strong crop of sides from North America, and potentially Lionel Messi's final tournament with Argentina. Despite all the makings of great storylines, the negative aspects of the tournament […]
Copa America 2024/ 2 days ago
Report: Conmebol sold more tickets than seats for Miami final
On Sunday, fans barraged through the gates at Hard Rock Stadium to watch Argentina face Colombia. Videos and images surfaced of barricades falling at the entrances to the stadium concourse. Additionally, there were swaths of people waiting to get into the stadium as organizers locked entrances to maintain control. That did not stop people from […]
Copa America 2024/ 4 days ago
Conmebol, not ticketless fans, to blame for Copa America chaos
Putting aside the actual final between Argentina and Colombia, the Copa America Final was an unmitigated disaster due to the lack of planning and preparedness by CONMEBOL. Sunday's 8 p.m. kickoff was meant to cap off a fantastic "summer of soccer" after the European Championship. Instead, ticketed and ticketless fans barged through the doors at […]
Copa America 2024/ 7 days ago
Messi makes decision on 2028 Copa America availability
At the 2024 Copa America, Argentina and Lionel Messi have shown time and over again how dominant they are. They are solidifying their position as one of the world's best teams by building on their past successes. The Argentine team has gone undefeated throughout the competition, helping them reach the final despite doubts over Messi's […]
2026 World Cup: Copa America raises security concerns
A post-game altercation between fans and players following a Copa America 2024 semifinal matchup has left the tournament with a black eye. Colombia outlasted Uruguay on the pitch to advance to a mouthwatering matchup against Argentina in the tournament final. La Tricolor held on to an early lead despite going down to 10 men ahead […]
Argentina vs Colombia final tickets still available
Argentina plays Colombia in the 2024 Copa America Final on Sunday, and fans can still grab tickets for the game in Miami. Argentina coasted past Canada in the semifinals with a 2-0 win at MetLife Stadium. It was the side's second 2-0 win over Canada at this tournament. Colombia edged Uruguay in a tight and […]
Colombia survive Uruguay attack to advance to finals
The streak continues. Despite several injuries, contentious refereeing decisions, and a second half filled with valiant defending, Colombia extended its unbeaten streak to 27 games straight with their win over Uruguay. They looked terrifying in transition, divebombing their pitiable opponents with their fluid, dribble-heavy front four. James Rodriguez, now 32 and playing with Sao Paulo, […]
TelevisaUnivision scores huge Copa America viewership
TelevisaUnivision has released some solid viewership figures during their coverage of Copa America 2024. The Mexican-American media company is airing all 32 of the tournament's matches here in the United States on Univision and TUDN. The two networks are currently the exclusive Spanish-language home of the competition Stateside. According to the company, the top five […]
Will Messi retire from Argentina after Copa? Star reveals decision
Lionel Messi has expressed his intention to continue playing for Argentina beyond the upcoming Copa America final. Messi has an impressive record of accomplishments throughout his time with Argentina. He was an integral part of his country's 2022 World Cup, and 2021 Copa America. The veteran also played in the revived 2022 Cup of Champions, […]
Brazil rebuild: Dorival asks for patience after Copa America exit
Brazil, under the tutelage of Dorival as head coach, entered the 2024 Copa America as one of the main favorites alongside reigning winners Argentina. As nine-time champions, expectations were high for the Seleção. However, their journey ended in disappointment, exiting in the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout loss to Uruguay. This performance was a stark […]
Argentina dominates Canada en route to Copa America final
Three years after winning the Copa America and two years after hoisting the World Cup, Argentina is just one match away from lifting another after a 2-0 win over Canada. When others have fallen, Argentina is building its empire brick-by-brick, frustrating its opponents with its signature brand of soccer. This dynasty is led by youthful, […]
Copa America 2024/ 10 days ago
When was the last time Brazil was this poor?
Brazil's shootout loss against Uruguay was two things — dull and morbid. Without star player Vinicius, out through yellow card suspension, and Neymar, who injured his knee in March, Brazil looked utterly lost as they battled to an ugly 0-0 draw with Uruguay. Without the two, Brazil looked predictable and stale. Teenage phenom Endrick was […]
Copa America 2024/ 11 days ago
Colombia vs Uruguay tickets on sale for semifinal
Colombia and Uruguay now have tickets available for what could be the best game of the 2024 Copa America. Colombia breezed through Panama to score a five-goal victory over the Central American nation. In doing so, Colombia reached the semifinals of the Copa America for the third time in the last four tournaments. There, it […]
Copa America 2024/ 12 days ago
Marsch lays out criteria to beat Argentina in awkward reunion
As they advanced to the Copa America 2024 semifinals on Saturday, the Canadians wrote their own chapter in soccer history. They played Venezuela in the quarterfinals, and the match proceeded to penalties due to a 1-1 stalemate. It took a tiebreaker, but the North Americans prevailed 4-3. The Reds’ journey to the Copa America semis […]