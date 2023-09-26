Every Strákarnir okkar match shown in the USA is within reach with our Iceland national team TV schedule.

Iceland were largely a footnote in world soccer history until very recently. The first match ever played by the nation was in 1930 against the Faroe Islands. But at the time, neither country was recognized by FIFA. It wasn’t until 1946 that the first official game was played.

When it comes to major tournaments, Iceland did not qualify until the second decade of the 21st century.

In 2016, Iceland made it to Euros for the first time. Remarkably, the first-timers made it all the way to the quarterfinals. In the round of 16, they knocked off England, before losing to hosts France in the next game. Iceland’s fans popularized the “Viking Clap” chant during the tournament.

In 2018, Iceland became the smallest nation by population to ever qualify for a World Cup. In Russia, they drew with Argentina to start the group but failed to defeat either Nigeria or Croatia, failing to make the knockout stage.

The small nation did win the much smaller-stakes Baltic Cup in 2022, and the Greenland Cup in 1980 and 1984.

Iceland TV schedule and streaming links

First game: July 29, 1930 (Unofficial – Win vs Faroe Islands in Tórshavn)

Manager: Åge Hareide

Best World Cup finish: 28th (2018 – only appearance)

Best European Championship Finish: 8th (2016 – only appearance)

Where can I watch the Iceland match?

Euros and their qualifiers will be on FOX Sports platforms through the 2028 edition of the tournament.

It should be noted that select Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League matches are exclusive to Fubo as a part of this rights deal – so keep an eye on this page to see which games are where.

Univision & TUDN, and streaming service ViX, have Spanish coverage of these UEFA matches.

Should Iceland return to the World Cup in 2026, FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock will once again be home to coverage in the USA.

Photo: Imago