If Barcelona wants to keep Frenkie De Jong around for the long haul, they will need to decide soon. The club has taken a firm stand: either a contract extension or a high-profile sale. Contract discussions have broken down.

This information, revealed by Mundo Deportivo, reveals the complexities of signing a professional soccer player. They have also highlighted the high value that clubs put on their best players. With an eye on keeping him on board until 2026, Barcelona renewed De Jong’s contract three months ago.

Because of their player’s potential, the La Liga winners have always been reluctant to let him go. Nevertheless, the Catalans’ position has changed, suggesting they are now willing to discuss de Jong’s exit.

Despite this, the Blaugrana won’t entertain selling cheaply as they are in a perpetual financial bind and require funds. Consequently, the club has set a high exit price for the player, valuing him at $75 million, the report adds.

Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag has shown interest in the gifted midfielder in the past. However, he may find this high estimate to be financially prohibitive. Rather than being a random number, this one represents the going rate in the market.

The likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, who aren’t exactly household names, earned themselves moves of more than $120 million.

Barcelona looking to cash in soon?

Having joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for $80 million, De Jong has played a crucial role in the midfield. He was instrumental in winning La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the triumph in the Spanish Super Cup.

His unwavering dedication to Barcelona’s cause has won over the supporters, even when he is tempted by fresh challenges. The report correctly observes that “De Jong always reiterated his desire to succeed at Barcelona.”

It further expresses the core of De Jong’s conflict between loyalty and professional advancement. But if the Dutchman decides he doesn’t want to stay at Camp Nou, the Premier League seems like a good bet. For him, a combination of the league’s history and financial potential makes it an attractive league.

Thus, the Camp Nou outfit thinks that the 26-year-old will be in demand, particularly in England, if he opts not to extend his contract.

Tottenham tables surprising bid for Frenkie de Jong

Tottenham have taken action after learning the fresh information and have put an offer for the Netherlands international on the table. An article in Gerard Romero’s Jijantes states that Spurs have made an offer of $65 million for the player.

The Premier League club is prepared to give De Jong a four-year contract with the same salary as Barca depending on ‘certain objectives.’ It would be equal to his present compensation of $32 million.

On the other hand, should he opt to stay in Spain, RAC-1 says that he will have to accept a pay cut, bringing his new number closer to $16 million. While De Jong had previously turned down two offers from Manchester United, he is now more amenable to departing in light of the increased demands.

