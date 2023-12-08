After the midweek frenzy of fixtures, there is even more drama in the Premier League. Arsenal’s late win at Luton Town protected the Gunners’ two-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. In doing so, Luton Town sank back into the relegation zone with Everton’s win over Newcastle. The Magpies are in a logjam of teams sitting fifth to ninth in the table. Those five teams have just three points of separation after both Manchester United and Brighton won. Also, West Ham’s surprising win at Tottenham keeps this part of the table exciting.

In matchday 16, two games stand out among the rest. The first of those is Tottenham Hotspur hosting Newcastle. Both sides lost on Thursday to keep the European qualification race enticing. Spurs have lost three straight Premier League home games for the first time in 15 years during this skid. Ange Postecoglou’s side has one point from its last five games after holding a four-point lead at the top of the table. Newcastle then went from defeating Manchester United comfortably to losing to Everton by three goals.

Even higher in the table, Aston Villa hosts Arsenal in a game that could legitimately have title implications. While no one expected Aston Villa to be third in the table at almost the halfway point in the season, Arsenal has returned to the early season form of last season. Now, four points separate the two, and Aston Villa is coming off a monumental win over Manchester City midweek at Villa Park. It will be a sensational atmosphere when Mikel Arteta and company come to town.

NBC coverage at the weekend

After stepping away for the midweek games, Rebecca Lowe is back behind the desk. She will have Robbie Earle and former Inter Miami boss Phil Neville as her analysts.

GOAL RUSH covers the four games during Saturday’s 9 a.m. kickoff window. The whiparound show is only available on Peacock. Goal Rush focuses on one game at a time. Yet, when there is a major moment at a different ground during the simultaneous kickoffs, the program shows that highlight.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. The games available in higher resolution are Aston Villa vs Arsenal and Tottenham-Newcastle. This does require specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 16

Saturday, Dec. 9

7:30 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Ian Darke and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Burnley. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Gary Taphouse and Lee Hendrie.

10 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — Rob Palmer and David Phillips.

10 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Phil Blacker and Dave Edwards.

12:30 p.m. — Aston Villa vs. Arsenal. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Dec. 10

9 a.m. — Everton vs. Chelsea. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Seb Hutchinson and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

9 a.m. — Fulham vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Tony Gale.

9 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Manchester City. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Upson.

11:30 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.