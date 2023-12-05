Here, you can find live updates as league-leading Arsenal travels to relegation candidate Luton Town in a midweek Premier League fixture. Once again, Arsenal is on fine form, with a league-best three-game win streak in the English top flight. That, combined with dips in form from Tottenham and Manchester City, opened up a narrow two-point gap in the table over Liverpool.

WHO Luton Town vs Arsenal WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Tuesday, December 5, 2023 WHERE Peacock Premium

Now, it looks to extend that gap when it travels to Kenilworth Road for the first time since Boxing Day in 1991. Arsenal lost that game to a Luton Town that would eventually return to the second division. That was the last time Luton was in the first division until this season. Now, Luton is desperate for points to ensure its stay in the Premier League is not brief. A matchup against Arsenal is a tough proposition. Luton only has two wins on the season, which came against Everton and Crystal Palace, but it did hold Liverpool to a draw.

This game is exclusively available on Peacock for viewers in the United States. It happens at the same time as Wolves’ game against Burnley, which is on USA Network.

After a controversial loss to Newcastle, Arsenal rattled off a trio of wins over Burnley, Brentford and most recently Wolves. Along the way, Arsenal thrashed PSV in the UEFA Champions League, 6-0. Mikel Arteta has the Gunner cruising along with a chance to compete for the Premier League again.

On the other side of the table, Luton Town is clinging to survival in the Premier League, Despite having the third-worst record in the Premier League, Everton’s 10-point deduction sank the Toffees to 18th in the table. That lifted Luton out of the relegation zone, at least for now. Over its next six games, Luton has contests against Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle. Picking off points against one of those sides will be crucial to survival in the Premier League. Also, it could have ramifications for the top of the table.