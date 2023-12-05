Here, you can find live updates as league-leading Arsenal travels to relegation candidate Luton Town in a midweek Premier League fixture. Once again, Arsenal is on fine form, with a league-best three-game win streak in the English top flight. That, combined with dips in form from Tottenham and Manchester City, opened up a narrow two-point gap in the table over Liverpool.
|WHO
|Luton Town vs Arsenal
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT • Tuesday, December 5, 2023
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Now, it looks to extend that gap when it travels to Kenilworth Road for the first time since Boxing Day in 1991. Arsenal lost that game to a Luton Town that would eventually return to the second division. That was the last time Luton was in the first division until this season. Now, Luton is desperate for points to ensure its stay in the Premier League is not brief. A matchup against Arsenal is a tough proposition. Luton only has two wins on the season, which came against Everton and Crystal Palace, but it did hold Liverpool to a draw.
This game is exclusively available on Peacock for viewers in the United States. It happens at the same time as Wolves’ game against Burnley, which is on USA Network.
LIVE: Arsenal looks for fourth win in a row in trip to Luton Town
After a controversial loss to Newcastle, Arsenal rattled off a trio of wins over Burnley, Brentford and most recently Wolves. Along the way, Arsenal thrashed PSV in the UEFA Champions League, 6-0. Mikel Arteta has the Gunner cruising along with a chance to compete for the Premier League again.
On the other side of the table, Luton Town is clinging to survival in the Premier League, Despite having the third-worst record in the Premier League, Everton’s 10-point deduction sank the Toffees to 18th in the table. That lifted Luton out of the relegation zone, at least for now. Over its next six games, Luton has contests against Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle. Picking off points against one of those sides will be crucial to survival in the Premier League. Also, it could have ramifications for the top of the table.
90' Six minutes of added time
Many won't want this game to end, but there will be six minutes of added time.
88' Luton Substitutions
Giles and Clark enter the match as late substitutes as Luton tries to hold on at home.
87' Kaminski tips Havertz shot over bar
Havertz finds himself free right in front of goal, but the Luton keeper saves the header.
86' Arsenal pushing for a winner
The Gunners have had a vast majority of possession in the last 10 minutes so, but can't quite break down Luton again.
79' More VAR checks
Gabriel was seemingly pulled down by a Luton defender on a corner kick. Then Saka gets bundled over inside the Luton box a minute later. Nevertheless, both checks are complete.
77' Trossard shot goes over the bar
Saka does brilliantly to create a goalscoring opportunity, but Trossard's deflected shot goes harmlessly over the bar.
75' Odegaard stings Kaminski's gloves
Odegaard sends a hard shot towards goal but the Luton keeper makes the saves.
71' Mpanzu sends shot over bar
Luton's Mpanzu went for glory from some distance, but put his shot well over Raya's bar.
64' Substitutions
Luton makes three changes with Ogbene, Chong, and Morris all entering the game.
The visitors also introduce Trossard and Zinchenko as well.
60' GOAL Arsenal
This game! Arsenal levels the scoreline as Kai Havertz scores yet again. Jesus plays his teammate in on goal with a clever pass and the German calmly slots a shot into the net.
Luton 3 - Arsenal 3
57' GOAL - Luton
Luton have the lead thanks to a strike by Ross Barkley. Raya will want that one back, just like the last goal. Barkley's shot goes straight underneath the Arsenal goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
Luton 3 - Arsenal 2
53' VAR check
There was a VAR review after Townsend collided with Kiwior at the edge of the Luton box. However, the check is complete with no further action.
49' GOAL - Luton
The hosts fight back once again to level the score. Raya jumps to collect the corner kick, but Adebayo gets head to the ball first to score.
Luton 2 - Arsenal 2
46' Back underway!
The second half starts from Kenilworth Road.
Gabriel's goal for Arsenal
Here's a clip of the goal just before halftime.
HALFTIME
Arsenal takes a slim lead into the halftime break.
Luton 1 - Arsenal 2
45' + 4' Raya makes save
Mengi takes a shot from long range that goes straight to Raya.
45' + 1' Yellow card - Jesus
The goalscorer picks up a yellow card just a minute after scoring due to a foul on Barkley.
45' GOAL Arsenal
Jesus gives the Gunners a lead once again just before the halftime break. White sends a perfect lofted cross towards the striker and Jesus heads it home from close range.
Luton 1 - Arsenal 2
44' Yellow Card - Barkley
Luton players keep committing fouls throughout this first half. Ross Barkley picks up a caution for a foul on Martinelli.
Luton level the scoreline
33' Yellow Card - Brown
Luton's Jacob Brown has been shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Gabriel.
32' Martinelli has shot saved
Kaminski makes yet another save, this one on a Martinelli shot was probably the best so far.
27' Kaminski saves again
The Luton keeper makes another stop on a Jesus shot. The striker tried an attempt from a tough angle this time.
25' GOAL Luton
The hosts grab a goal of their own just minutes later as a header from Osho flies by a diving Raya.
Luton 1 - Arsenal 1
23' Kaminski saves Jesus shot
Jesus has a fairly tame effort saved by the Luton goalkeeper.
20' GOAL Arsenal
The Gunners finally record a shot and it results in an opening goal for Martinelli. White starts the move with a quick throw in to Saka. The winger then finds Martinelli free in the middle of the box.
16' Arsenal not looking their best
The Gunners have failed to really put a string of passes together in the early stages of the game.
10' Luton holding strong so far
Arsenal has had plenty of possession, but can't quite break down Luton's defense so far.
5' Scrappy start to the match
Players from both sides have gone down after collisions early on. Martinelli is the latest. The winger seems to be good to continue though.
Kickoff!
Visiting Arsenal gets the game started in their changed kits.
Saka reaches milestone
Despite being just 22, Bukayo Saka is set to play his 200th total match for Arsenal today.
Arsenal looking to extend Premier League lead
Arteta's group will be attempting to open a five-point cushion atop the table with a win today. Second-placed Liverpool does not play until tomorrow.
Luton Town reveals starting XI against Gunners
Manager Rob Edwards makes a host of changes to the team that was recently beaten by Brentford:
GK: Thomas Kaminski
RB: Issa Kabore
CB: Teden Mengi
CB: Gabriel Osho
LB: Amari'i Bell
LM: Alfie Doughty
DM: Pelly Mpanzu
CM: Ross Barkley
RM: Andros Townsend
FW: Elijah Adebayo
FW: Jacob Brown
Arsenal team news is in
Mikel Arteta has named a strong starting lineup for today:
GK: David Raya
RB: Ben White
CB: William Saliba
CB: Gabriel
LB: Jakub Kiwior
DM: Declan Rice
CM: Kai Havertz
CM: Martin Odegaard
RW: Bukayo Saka
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
CF: Gabriel Jesus
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season