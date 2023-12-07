A dismal run of form from Tottenham Hotspur worsened on Thursday as West Ham defeated the north London side, 2-1. Despite an early goal from Cristian Romero to give Spurs the lead, West Ham battled back with a pair of second-half goals to take all three points. Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse were on the scoresheet for David Moyes’ side. The Hammers have now won three of their last four games. Meanwhile, Spurs have dropped 14 points from winning positions since Nov. 6.
In the first half, Tottenham had the chance to expand on its lead. Romero’s opener came just 10 minutes in, and Tottenham held over 75% possession in the first half. That did lead to several chances, but none of them came to fruition. West Ham sat back and absorbed as much pressure as possible before foraying forward.
That paid off in the second half. Jarrod Bowen was the beneficiary of a lucky break as West Ham got more comfortable in the Tottenham half. Lucas Paqueta’s shot took two deflections off Spurs defenders before fallinginto the path of Bowen. The Englishman thrashed the ball into the net to tie the game. Twenty minutes later, Destiny Udogie’s weak backpass forced Guglielmo Vicario to challenge Bowen. The punch from the Spurs goalkeeper fell to Ward-Prowse, who shot the ball off the post. The new signing for West Ham tapped in his own rebound for the game-winning goal.
West Ham claims all three points at Tottenham
The result does not mean much for the table, at least in the present sense. Tottenham and West Ham entered the day at fifth and ninth, respectively. They will end the day in those same positions. Yet, the pack of teams fighting for European spots continues to tighten. Newcastle lost at Everton at the same time West Ham defeated Tottenham. Those three teams are in the bunch of five, along with Brighton and Manchester United, that are separated by just three points.
Already, eyes are turning to this coming weekend. Tottenham hosts Newcastle, with both sides now looking to avenge a previous loss.
FULL TIME: Tottenham 1, West Ham 2
A monumental turnaround for West Ham in the second half ensures the Hammers return to east London with all three points. Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse are the goal-scorers to issue Tottenham its fourth loss in the last five games.
Tottenham has one point from five games after holding a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Injuries have not been kind to Spurs, but there are now real concerns over the form of the north London side.
94' Tottenham wants a penalty
After a free kick from Pedro Porro, the referee delayed the game to check for a possible penalty in the wall. However, VAR deems no review is necessary, and Spurs will have a corner in the dying minutes.
92' Spurs getting desperate
Some of the Tottenham fans are exiting the stadium as the reality of a fourth defeat in five games sets in. Dejan Kulusevski is the latest to play a poor cross that goes out of play.
87' Spurs close to an equalizer
Pape Sarr is the latest to have a chance at the West Ham net. The substitute's shot rises high and goes out for a goal kick though as groans ring out around the Tottenham stadium.
80' Will Tottenham let another lead slip?
On this four-game winless skid, Tottenham has scored the first goal in each match. Spurs got the ball rolling with a goal at the 10-minute mark, but the side was not clinical enough to put the game away after its first-half domination.
Reminder, Tottenham has not lost three-straight home games in 15 years in the Premier League.
74' GOAL WEST HAM
James Ward-Prowse has been a great signing for West Ham this season, and he has pumped West Ham into the lead.
A careless pass back to the goalkeeper from Destiny Udogie plays in Jarrod Bowen. Vicario punches the ball away, but James Ward-Prowse is waiting behind his compatriot. Ward-Prowse's first attempt hits the post, but the deflection comes back to Ward-Prowse and he passes it into the net.
Tottenham has let another lead slip, and West Ham leads, 2-1.
70' Richarlison is inches wide
Richarlison has never scored a goal with his feet for Tottenham. As we enter the final 20 minutes, he is just inches away from scoring again with his head. He meets a cross and has Fabianski beaten. The ball narrowly misses the post and goals out for a goal kick.
67' Some attacking inspiration for Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou is looking to the bench to re-establish Tottenham's lead. He brings on Richarlison and Oliver Skipp to provide the impetus in the final third.
62' Phenomenal save from Vicario
It would not have counted, as Tomáš Souček was offside. Still, the Tottenham goalkeeper pulled off a phenomenal save to deny the Czech international on the volley.
60' First bookings of the game
Both West Ham and Tottenham have a player in the book. Emerson Palmieri and Pedro Porro enter the official's book for fouls.
56' Almost another goal for West Ham!
West Ham is starting to show more confidence in this game. A four-person attack sweeps the ball across the goal player-by-player. Eventually, it is Paqueta to take a shot, but Vicario swallows it up to end the attack.
52' GOAL WEST HAM
Jarrod Bowen brings the visitors level! The Englishman does well to bring the ball down and start a West Ham attack. Eventually, it is Mohammed Kudus to fire a shot just outside the box. Bowen, continuing the run, pounces on a double deflection from two Spurs defenders and lashes the ball into the Tottenham net.
1-1 in the second half.
51' Shouts for a penalty from Spurs
Brennan Johnson and the rest of the Tottenham squad want a penalty after a potential handball in the West Ham box. VAR is monitoring the situation as play continues and Tottenham pushes for a second.
46' Second half begins
West Ham begins the second half in search of an equalizer. Already, it opens the half with a period of possession in the Tottenham half.
Everton leading in other game on Thursday
Dwight McNeil's goal for Everton has given the Toffees a valuable lead at home over Newcastle. That potential result does have implications for this game. Entering today, Newcastle was one point behind Tottenham. based on current results, Tottenham would have a four-point gap on Newcastle at the end of the day.
It would, however, remain in fifth in the Premier League table.
HALFTIME: Tottenham 1, West Ham 0
At the end of the first 45 minutes, it is a deserved lead for the hosts. Tottenham has had the lion's share of the ball in the game, and it capitalized on a set piece opportunity. Cristian Romero's looping header on a corner is the difference.
43' West Ham gaining confidence
The visitors have finally escaped the loop of giving possession away and watching Tottenham toy around with the ball. West Ham is winning challenges in the middle of the park, and that is leading to chances.
Lucas Paqueta has an opportunity on the back post after Kudus won possession in the offensive half. The Brazilian places his header wide of the mark despite no contest from defenders.
34' Paqueta needs medical assistance
Lucas Paqueta, who is playing out of the left side today, needs some attention from trainers. He does not need a substitute, though. After a stint on the touchline, he returns to the contest.
31' Half an hour gone
At the one-third mark of the game, Tottenham is dominating. The low block from West Ham is preventing any open-play chances, but Spurs cashed in on the corner when the opportunity came.
West Ham is slowly finding its footing in the game, and it has had a few chances toward Vicario in the Spurs net.
23' Frantic West Ham defending
West Ham looks discombobulated at the back. Spurs is working through the defense as it hunts a way into a congested 18-yard box. Each time West Ham goes to clear, the ball ends up on a Spurs foot. Only a foul on Mohammed Kudus can relieve some pressure on West Ham.
20' End-to-end action
Each time West Ham expands forward, it looks like it may be able to have a chance. Then, Tottenham repeatedly hits back the other way. The Spurs midfielder has been creative in long balls forward that always look lethal.
13' Response from West Ham
The Hammers have been pinned in their own half to start the game. A rare foray forward leads to a real chance, but Mohammed Kudus is offside. The shot also went wide of the net.
11' GOAL TOTTENHAM
Cristian Romero is back from suspension, and he is back on the scoresheet. A corner meets the head of Romero who is backing away when he heads it. The looping effort gets beyond a flailing Fabianski to give Spurs the lead.
1-0 to the hosts!
9' Home advantage in London derbies
Tottenham has lost its last two home games. It has not lost three straight at home in over 15 years. Ange Postecoglou had a terrific home record in his time as Celtic boss, and he will hope Spurs can add to the win column.
7' Spurs just missing the final pass
Every time Tottenham marauds forward, it looks dangerous. However, West Ham is just doing enough defensively to prevent any major dangerous chances from reaching Fabianski.
4' Spurs on the front foot
Tottenham is the team to begin pressing early. Łukasz Fabiański is forced into some early action, including claiming a dangerous cross from Pedro Porro.
1' Underway in London
The London clash begins in the rain as Tottenham looks to return to winning ways against crosstown rivals West Ham United.
20 minutes to kickoff
The rain is coming down in north London, but anticipation continues to climb. Tottenham will hope playing to rekindle some of its at-home form. Two of the three losses before this game were at home against Chelse and Aston Villa. Despite the depleted squad, a draw at Manchester City was a good result.
West Ham has seven points from its last three games to go make a slight jump in the table from 12th. Now, it can shrink the gap with the likes of Brighton, Manchester United and this Tottenham side with a result today.
Eyes on the other game
The Tottenham game against Newcastle is one of two contests on Thursday. The other is at Goodison Park where Everton is hosting Newcastle.
Newcastle is jostling for fifth with Spurs, which makes these two games important for their ambitions. Entering today, Spurs has a one-point edge on Newcastle for fifth.
West Ham will be in ninth at the end of the day regardless of what happens against Tottenham.
Spurs, Hammers release team sheets
An hour away from kickoff, and the starting XIs for both teams are now available.
London Derby on a Thursday night
To round out the set of midweek fixtures, the Premier League gives fans a London Derby involving two teams in the top half of the table.
Tottenham can end the day level on points with Manchester City if it wins. West Ham is working to close the gap and keep the hope of qualifying for Europe alive.
