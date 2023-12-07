A dismal run of form from Tottenham Hotspur worsened on Thursday as West Ham defeated the north London side, 2-1. Despite an early goal from Cristian Romero to give Spurs the lead, West Ham battled back with a pair of second-half goals to take all three points. Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse were on the scoresheet for David Moyes’ side. The Hammers have now won three of their last four games. Meanwhile, Spurs have dropped 14 points from winning positions since Nov. 6.

In the first half, Tottenham had the chance to expand on its lead. Romero’s opener came just 10 minutes in, and Tottenham held over 75% possession in the first half. That did lead to several chances, but none of them came to fruition. West Ham sat back and absorbed as much pressure as possible before foraying forward.

That paid off in the second half. Jarrod Bowen was the beneficiary of a lucky break as West Ham got more comfortable in the Tottenham half. Lucas Paqueta’s shot took two deflections off Spurs defenders before fallinginto the path of Bowen. The Englishman thrashed the ball into the net to tie the game. Twenty minutes later, Destiny Udogie’s weak backpass forced Guglielmo Vicario to challenge Bowen. The punch from the Spurs goalkeeper fell to Ward-Prowse, who shot the ball off the post. The new signing for West Ham tapped in his own rebound for the game-winning goal.

West Ham claims all three points at Tottenham

The result does not mean much for the table, at least in the present sense. Tottenham and West Ham entered the day at fifth and ninth, respectively. They will end the day in those same positions. Yet, the pack of teams fighting for European spots continues to tighten. Newcastle lost at Everton at the same time West Ham defeated Tottenham. Those three teams are in the bunch of five, along with Brighton and Manchester United, that are separated by just three points.

Already, eyes are turning to this coming weekend. Tottenham hosts Newcastle, with both sides now looking to avenge a previous loss.

