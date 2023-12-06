This page provides live updates as Chelsea travels to Manchester United in matchday 15 of the Premier League. This may prove to be a crucial game in the league this season, too. Neither United nor Chelsea have looked overly impressive in the current campaign. Chelsea won its most recent game over Brighton, while United ended its three-game win streak with a loss over Newcastle.
|WHO
|Manchester United vs. Chelsea
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT • Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Chelsea trails the Red Devila by five points in the league table. In 10th, Mauricio Pochettino’s side is desperate for consistent form. With five wins, four draws and five losses, Chelsea actually has a better goal differential than Manchester United.
On the other hand, Manchester United has been an enigma. Erik ten Hag’s side can look great at moments, and it has eight wins in the league. However, United also has six losses, including that recent game against Newcastle. With interior drama plaguing United, only results on the pitch can but a bandage on this wounded season.
LIVE: United hosts Chelsea in traditional big-six game
As we near the halfway point in the Premier League campaign, Chelsea and United have different schedules after this game. The Blues play six games against teams in the bottom half of the table following a trip to Old Trafford. United does not have it so easy. Over its next six games following the Chelsea contest, United can look forward to Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham.
That makes these points so valuable to Erik ten Hag. It trails fourth-place Aston Villa by five points, which is the same gap it has over Chelsea. Results are at a premium if United wants to return to the UEFA Champions League next season.
45'+3
As we enter eight minutes of stoppage time, Chelsea looks more threatening and comfortable on the ball. It is beating the press of Manchester United and drawing fouls from the United midfield.
45' GOAL CHELSEA
All of those chances for Manchester United are now looking even more costly. Former Manchester City talent Cole Palmer places a perfect shot just inside the post to draw Chelsea level.
1-1 just before the halftime break.
38' McTominay down with injury
Scott McTominay is down on the pitch after another calamitous sequence of play. He eventually returns after getting attention.
36' Mudryk misses a chance
Manchester United's defense has been poor, and Chelsea has come close again. Mudryk is one-on-one against Harry Maguire. The Ukrainian takes the shot and he pulls it narrowly wide of Onana's post.
33' Chelsea's best chance goes begging!
While the broadcast is still showing replays of McTominay's missed effort, Raheem Sterling springs forward beyond United's high line. He sqaures the ball to Jackson, but Andre Onana does brilliantly to come out and deny the Chelsea striker.
United still leads, 1-0.
32' How have United not scored again?
Scott McTominay has an uncontested header inside the six-yard box, but his effort is denied by Sanchez. The rebound slams back off McTominay and into a grateful Sanchez's arms.
30' Referee repairs take steam out of game
A frantic game for Manchester United takes a slight halt as one of the assistant referees repairs his microphone. That could be the reset Chelsea needs to establish some stability in this game.
24' Chelsea wants a penalty
Raheem Sterling goes to the ground after neat work from Nicolas Jackson. The England international wants a penalty, but the referee waves it off. VAR also chimed in to say there was no error in his no-call.
23' Silly yellow cards for United
Despite the positive start, it has not been perfect for Manchester United. Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho, both down the left side of the field, are both on yellows for reactions to calls.
19' GOAL MANCHESTER UNITED
It has been coming, and it is Scott McTominay AGAIN! The central midfielder has been a frequent name on the scoresheet this season for Manchester United.
Alejandro Garnacho squares the ball to Harry Maguire, whose attempt is blocked by Chelsea's defense. McTominay claims the rebound, and passes it beyond Sanchez.
19' Chances coming at both ends
Chelsea finally fired its first shot of the game. Enzo Fernandez tested Andre Onana from distance, and the Cameroonian made a good stop. At the other end, United keeps pressing.
13' Hosts keeping Sanchez busy
Robert Sanchez has been by far the busier of the two goalkeepers early on. This time, Garnacho gets a shot on target, but Sanchez is able to close the gap between his legs to avoid the opening goal.
9' PENALTY SAVED
Bruno Fernandes is saved by Robert Sanchez! A weak penalty from the Portuguese is not hit hard or into a good position. The Spaniard gets a strong hand to the ball, and Alejandro Garnacho's rebound attempt sails over the crossbar.
8' Penalty given!
United will have a penalty after just eight minutes. The referee deemed Fernandez's action was enough to warrant the spot kick.
7' VAR review underway
The center referee is looking at a challenge from Enzo Fernandez in the box on Antony. The Argentine stepped on Antony after he released the ball.
6' Multiple United chances
Manchester United is looking lively early on in this game. Careless play at the back from Chelsea is leading to opportunities for the Red Devils.
3' Manchester United chance
The build-up play starts from Andre Onana, who lobs it out to Luke Shaw. The England left-back plays through Rasmus Hojlund, whose low shot meets the palm of a diving Robert Sanchez. United earns the first corner of the game.
2' Chelsea already pressing forward
The first controversy of the game comes early. Nicolas Jackson skins Harry Maguire, and the Chelsea forward goes to the ground. The referee sees no problem just outside the box despite complaints from the Chelsea players and bench.
1' Underway
A meeting of two of the season's 'crisis clubs' is the headline lead commentator Mark Scott gives this game. Perhaps some desperation will come because of that.
United vs. Chelsea: Who needs points more?
Much of the pregame debate surrounds which of these out-of-form teams needs a result more. Many say United, which looked dismal against Newcastle, needs a result as the home team. However, Chelsea slumped into the bottom half of the table on Wednesday because of results elsewhere.
15 minutes to kickoff
While most fans are focusing on the other games going on in the Premier League, the action is about to get underway at Old Trafford. Those interested in what bookies have to say can note that United is an underdog at home against Chelsea.
Chelsea's struggles against Manchester United
Even if Chelsea's run of form over the last two seasons is poor, it has been especially weak against Manchester United. Last season, the Red Devils picked up four points from its two games against Chelsea.
Still, the last time Chelsea defeated Manchester United in Premier League play was November 2017. Alvaro Morata scored the winning goal for Antonio Conte's side.
Importance of this game
Even though neither United nor Chelsea is in a strong spot in the table, that only adds to the need for points in this game.
United is five points back of Aston Villa in fourth. With Villa playing City today, there is a good chance Unai Emery's side drops points.
Chelsea is still figuring itself out after a massive rebuild. With so many new faces, there have been moments where Chelsea has shown potential. United should provide a good test for a team that previously won on the road at Tottenham.
Team news is in for both clubs
Both Chelsea and Manchester United unveiled the starting XIs to battle at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Manchester United:
- GK: Andre Onana
- RB: Diogo Dalot
- CB: Harry Maguire
- CB: Victor Lindelof
- LB: Luke Shaw
- CDM: Sofyan Amrabat
- CM: Scott McTominay
- CM: Bruno Fernandes
- RW: Antony
- ST: Rasmus Hojlund
- LW: Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea:
- GK: Robert Sanchez
- RB: Axel Disasi
- CB: Thiago Silva
- CB: Levi Colwill
- LB: Marc Cucurella
- CM: Enzo Fernandez
- CM: Moises Caicedo
- CAM: Cole Palmer
- RW: Raheem Sterling
- ST: Nicolas Jackson
- LW: Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea travels to Man United for midweek action
In a traditional big-six matchup in the Premier League, two struggling clubs battle in need of points.
Mauricio Pochettino is on the hunt for a second straight win with the Blues. United wants to bounce back from defeat against Newcastle to stay in the hunt for European qualification.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season