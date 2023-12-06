This page provides live updates as Chelsea travels to Manchester United in matchday 15 of the Premier League. This may prove to be a crucial game in the league this season, too. Neither United nor Chelsea have looked overly impressive in the current campaign. Chelsea won its most recent game over Brighton, while United ended its three-game win streak with a loss over Newcastle.

WHO Manchester United vs. Chelsea WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT • Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 WHERE Peacock Premium STREAM WATCH NOW

Chelsea trails the Red Devila by five points in the league table. In 10th, Mauricio Pochettino’s side is desperate for consistent form. With five wins, four draws and five losses, Chelsea actually has a better goal differential than Manchester United.

On the other hand, Manchester United has been an enigma. Erik ten Hag’s side can look great at moments, and it has eight wins in the league. However, United also has six losses, including that recent game against Newcastle. With interior drama plaguing United, only results on the pitch can but a bandage on this wounded season.

LIVE: United hosts Chelsea in traditional big-six game

As we near the halfway point in the Premier League campaign, Chelsea and United have different schedules after this game. The Blues play six games against teams in the bottom half of the table following a trip to Old Trafford. United does not have it so easy. Over its next six games following the Chelsea contest, United can look forward to Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham.

That makes these points so valuable to Erik ten Hag. It trails fourth-place Aston Villa by five points, which is the same gap it has over Chelsea. Results are at a premium if United wants to return to the UEFA Champions League next season.