In a recurring theme of his young career, USMNT star Gio Reyna is once again facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Reyna was close to returning to full fitness after a groin injury sustained during September’s international break. However, has now encountered another setback, further delaying his comeback.

This latest injury issue will likely keep him out of action until at least after the November international break, casting doubt over his participation for both club and country for the remainder of the year.

It’s no secret that injuries have been a major problem for Reyna recently; this current setback is only the latest in a string of unfortunate events that have limited his playing time.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was nearing a return to the pitch; particularly after a groin injury suffered while on USMNT duty last month. Nonetheless, coach Nuri Sahin confirmed during a press conference on Friday that Reyna will need more time to recover.

“We expect that Julien [Duranville] and Karim [Adeyemi] will be available again after the international break in November. Unfortunately, Gio had a setback, and it looks similar for him,” Sahin said; providing a timeline that suggests the American will remain out of action for several more weeks.

This groin injury has kept Reyna out of all but one Bundesliga match so far this season. He made a brief nine-minute substitute appearance in Dortmund’s opening game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Before this latest setback, the young ace was working to regain full fitness and return to the squad. However, his hopes of a quick recovery have been dashed, prolonging his absence from the field.

Season of limited playing time

The 2024-25 season has been difficult for Reyna, as injuries continue to limit his availability.

This is particularly frustrating given that Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl expressed high hopes for the youngster ahead of the campaign; indicating that the club believed he could be an essential player.

Yet, Reyna’s role has been minimal this season; with his only appearance coming off the bench in a brief cameo during Dortmund’s opening Bundesliga game.

Reyna’s injury troubles extend back to last season; he spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Despite his immense talent, the young American struggled for consistent playing time, making just two starts for Forest. His last competitive start came in April 2024, in a match against Everton. However, he struggled with form and injuries throughout his tenure with the English club.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance in his limited appearances for both Dortmund and the USMNT, Reyna has been unable to maintain the consistency needed to establish himself as a regular starter.

His groin injury, coupled with previous leg fractures, has kept him from fulfilling his potential, leaving fans and coaches hopeful that a full recovery will eventually allow him to contribute at the highest level.

Return to USMNT action in 2025?

Reyna’s ongoing injury struggles have also affected his involvement with the US men’s national team. He was forced to withdraw from September’s international window, missing friendlies against Canada and New Zealand, after picking up the initial groin injury during USMNT training. The setback also rules him out of upcoming October friendlies against Panama and Mexico, as well as November’s Concacaf Nations League matches.

USMNT’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino had to exclude Reyna from his first squad list.

With the November international break being the final set of matches for the USMNT this year, it’s likely Reyna will not feature for his country again until 2025.

If Sahin’s timeline is accurate, Reyna’s next opportunity to don the Stars and Stripes jersey could come as late as March.

