Sadly facing struggles due to conflict in their home country in recent years, Shakhtar Donetsk is one of Ukraine’s top clubs – one of only two from the country to have won a major UEFA competition.

Shakhtar Donetsk on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1936

Stadium: Donbas Arena

Manager: Patrick van Leeuwen

Top-flight titles: 15 (14 Ukrainian Premier League, 1 Soviet First League)

Cup titles: 17 (13 Ukrainian Cup, 4 Soviet Cup)

Best European finish: UEFA Cup winners (2009)

Where can I watch the Shakhtar Donetsk game?

Unfortunately at present, Ukrainian Premier League games are not available in the USA.

UEFA tournaments however, are carried on on Paramount+. Every Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game can be found live on the service in English.

Univision, UniMás, TUDN and ViX are the home of Spanish-language coverage of UEFA club competitions.

Shakhtar Donetsk History

Football Club Shakhtar Donetsk was founded in 1936, and is one of the oldest teams in Ukraine. The political situation in the country has greatly effected the club over the years.

Originally the club was known as Stakhanovets, named for coal miner and propaganda celebrity Aleksei Stakhanov. This gives the club it’s nickname of “Miners” and the hammer and pickaxe on their crest.

The club participated in USSR competitions from the outset, winning the top league in 1954 and the Soviet Cup in 1961, ’62, ’80 and ’83.

After Ukraine became independent in the 1990s, Shakhtar became, along with Dynamo Kyiv, one of the dominant sides in the county. They won the Ukrainian Cup twice in the 1990s, and got their first Premier League title in 2002. Since then they’ve amassed a huge pile of domestic trophies.

Also impressively, they won the UEFA Cup in 2009 – the final year before the competition was transformed into Europa League.

Unfortunately, for much of the 2010s the club has been displaced due to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The 52,000-seat Donbas Arena opened in 2009. The UEFA 4-Star category venue hosted matches at Euro 2012. However since 2014 the stadium has been closed because of the war. This has meant Shakhtar has had to play home games in Lviv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv (with some European games staged in Hamburg, Germany).

