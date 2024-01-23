Gio Reyna has agreed in principle to move to the Premier League on loan from Borussia Dortmund. With the American hungry for playing time and out of favor in Edin Terzic’s side, he wants to leave urgently.

Nottingham Forest stepped up to provide Gio Reyna with an outlet. According to reports out of Germany, the American has agreed to the move. However, talks are still ongoing between Forest and Borussia Dortmund. The German side is not overly concerned with holding onto Reyna, but it does want some kind of return, whether that be the player after loan or a buy option. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no tangible offer on the table. Regardless, it does look positive that Reyna will be making the switch to the Premier League.

Time on the pitch has been lacking for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder. He has just two starts for Borussia Dortmund in the 2023/24 campaign with a further 11 appearances off the bench. With such limited time, Reyna has not managed any goal contributions for Borussia Dortmund this season. Last season, he scored seven goals in Bundesliga play, which included five goals in a nine-game stretch in the middle of the season. Injuries have not been kind to Reyna, though. He missed the first month of the 2023/24 season with a leg injury, and his time last year was abrupt due to lingering knocks.

Gio Reyna coming to Premier League with Forest

Nottingham Forest could use the creative talents of Reyna with the club threatening the relegation scrap. After 21 games, Nottingham Forest is a nervy four points above the drop zone, and Nuno Espirito Santo has been able to pull the best out of creative players as he did at Wolves. Therefore, this move could be beneficial to both the player and the club.

Again, this move is not complete. Even if all signs point to Gio Reyna joining Nottingham Forest, the American will not be in England until he signs an official contract. That leaves the possibility of moving to a different club on the table. For example, Aston Villa expressed an interest in signing Gio Reyna as did Real Sociedad in Spain.

However, Nottingham Forest may be the most desperate for a player like Gio Reyna. Both of the two clubs listed above are in comfortable spots on their domestic tables. Nottingham Forest needs a spark to race away from Everton, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley. Gio Reyna has shown his brilliance with the United States Men’s National Team and Borussia Dortmund. Now, he will have the opportunity to do so in the toughest domestic league in the world.

Fixtures Reyna could enter into with Forest

The American has until the end of January to make a move. The transfer deadline is Feb. 1 at midnight in the UK. However, it is a crucial time in the league season for Forest. The Tricky Trees have six out of their next seven games against teams in the top half of the Premier League table. It will be important for Reyna to make a strong first impression in front of his new supporters to keep Forest in the Premier League.

PHOTOS: IMAGO