Tickets to games in Los Angeles for the Copa America are now on sale. While CONMEBOL won’t make tickets available to the general public until as late as March, fans can get tickets to LA games now. SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, will have two games during the Copa America this summer, involving major teams.

Brazil is playing one of the CONCACAF play-in round winners in matchday one of the group stage. After that, Mexico is playing in Los Angeles against Venezuela. This is Mexico’s second game in the group stage, and it is sure to be the more popular of the two games in the Los Angeles area. Fans will want to secure tickets now before they sell out.

The first of the two games at SoFi Stadium is on Monday, June 24. Brazil opens its Copa America tournament against one of the four play-in teams. That means Brazil will play either Canada, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, or Honduras. Tickets are available to see one of the favorites from South America reclaim its title after losing the 2021 Final. The second game at SoFi Stadium is on Wednesday, June 26. That is when Mexico plays Venezuela. You can purchase tickets for that game now via the resellers market. It is challenging to gauge prices in the resellers market, as the cost will fluctuate in the buildup to the tournament. In all likelihood, the ticket price will rise closer to the games.

Vivid Seats has a buyer’s guarantee that the tickets will be delivered before the event, or the buyer will get their money back. Vivid Seats is a partner of World Soccer Talk. New Vivid Seats customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order. Use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout to get the discount.

Mexico yields massive demand in tickets for Copa America in Los Angeles

Mexico has turned Los Angeles into a hub for soccer fandom. The proximity to Mexico plays a role, but recent soccer games in the area at both club and international levels demonstrate El Tri’s popularity in southern California. A friendly between Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America attracted more than 84,000 fans at the Rose Bowl. Mexico’s only game at SoFi Stadium was in the 2023 Gold Cup Final. Just under 73,000 fans watched Mexico defeat Panama after Santi Gimenez scored in the 88th minute. A raucous crowd in Inglewood watched Mexico reclaim the Gold Cup. The same emotions should be in store for Copa America this summer.

For Brazil, the popularity of the Selecao makes its demand for tickets equally high. Brazil played a friendly against Peru at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2019 in front of 32,000 fans. The South American nation does have fond memories of playing in southern California, though. In the 1994 World Cup, Brazil defeated Italy on penalties to claim its fourth World Cup at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. SoFi Stadium is just 20 miles away from the Rose Bowl.

Copa America tickets: Los Angeles and other cities

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets

Friday, June 21

Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets

Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Sunday, June 23

Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets

USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets

Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets

Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets

Thursday, June 27

Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets

Friday, June 28

Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets

Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets

Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets

USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, July 4

Copa America quarterfinal (in Houston); Tickets

Friday, July 5

Copa America quarterfinal (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, July 6

Copa America quarterfinal (in Las Vegas); Tickets

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9

Copa America semifinal (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, July 10

Copa America semifinal (in Charlotte); Tickets

THIRD PLACE GAME

Saturday, July 13

Copa America third-place final (in Charlotte); Tickets

FINAL

Sunday, July 14

Copa America final (in Miami); Tickets

PHOTOS: IMAGO