Tickets to games in Los Angeles for the Copa America are now on sale. While CONMEBOL won’t make tickets available to the general public until as late as March, fans can get tickets to LA games now. SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, will have two games during the Copa America this summer, involving major teams.
Brazil is playing one of the CONCACAF play-in round winners in matchday one of the group stage. After that, Mexico is playing in Los Angeles against Venezuela. This is Mexico’s second game in the group stage, and it is sure to be the more popular of the two games in the Los Angeles area. Fans will want to secure tickets now before they sell out.
The first of the two games at SoFi Stadium is on Monday, June 24. Brazil opens its Copa America tournament against one of the four play-in teams. That means Brazil will play either Canada, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, or Honduras. Tickets are available to see one of the favorites from South America reclaim its title after losing the 2021 Final. The second game at SoFi Stadium is on Wednesday, June 26. That is when Mexico plays Venezuela. You can purchase tickets for that game now via the resellers market. It is challenging to gauge prices in the resellers market, as the cost will fluctuate in the buildup to the tournament. In all likelihood, the ticket price will rise closer to the games.
Vivid Seats has a buyer’s guarantee that the tickets will be delivered before the event, or the buyer will get their money back. Vivid Seats is a partner of World Soccer Talk. New Vivid Seats customers get $20 off a $200+ ticket order. Use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout to get the discount.
Mexico yields massive demand in tickets for Copa America in Los Angeles
Mexico has turned Los Angeles into a hub for soccer fandom. The proximity to Mexico plays a role, but recent soccer games in the area at both club and international levels demonstrate El Tri’s popularity in southern California. A friendly between Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America attracted more than 84,000 fans at the Rose Bowl. Mexico’s only game at SoFi Stadium was in the 2023 Gold Cup Final. Just under 73,000 fans watched Mexico defeat Panama after Santi Gimenez scored in the 88th minute. A raucous crowd in Inglewood watched Mexico reclaim the Gold Cup. The same emotions should be in store for Copa America this summer.
For Brazil, the popularity of the Selecao makes its demand for tickets equally high. Brazil played a friendly against Peru at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2019 in front of 32,000 fans. The South American nation does have fond memories of playing in southern California, though. In the 1994 World Cup, Brazil defeated Italy on penalties to claim its fourth World Cup at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. SoFi Stadium is just 20 miles away from the Rose Bowl.
Copa America tickets: Los Angeles and other cities
GROUP STAGE
Thursday, June 20
Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets
Friday, June 21
Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, June 22
Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets
Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Sunday, June 23
Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets
USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets
Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets
Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets
Thursday, June 27
Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets
Friday, June 28
Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets
Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets
Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets
Monday, July 1
Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets
USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, July 4
Copa America quarterfinal (in Houston); Tickets
Friday, July 5
Copa America quarterfinal (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, July 6
Copa America quarterfinal (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, July 6
Copa America quarterfinal (in Las Vegas); Tickets
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 9
Copa America semifinal (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, July 10
Copa America semifinal (in Charlotte); Tickets
THIRD PLACE GAME
Saturday, July 13
Copa America third-place final (in Charlotte); Tickets
FINAL
Sunday, July 14
Copa America final (in Miami); Tickets
PHOTOS: IMAGO
Copa América 2024
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season