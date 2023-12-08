The Brasileirão season concluded on Wednesday, but Botafogo owner John Textor is still fighting over match-fixing allegations. Palmeiras collected its 12th Brazilian Serie A title this week. The Big Green clinched the championship on the night by grabbing a point against Cruzeiro. The draw, mixed with losses by Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo, officially meant that Palmeiras would win the title by just two points.

Nevertheless, Botafogo owner John Textor attempted to block the matches from being played on the night. Before game time, the American investor made a plea to Brazil’s Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). Textor asked the courts to either cancel out the results of the last six rounds of games or have them replayed. The American cited possible match-fixing as his reason.

The court, however, declined Textor’s idea, claiming that they were “subjective and inconsistent.” Botafogo ultimately finished fifth in the final standings. This was despite Textor’s club beginning the season winning 13 of their opening 15 matches. They were widely considered frontrunners to collect their first top-flight title since 1995. The club eventually stumbled down the stretch and blew a 13-point lead atop the table.

Textor previously banned for 30 days for a rant on live TV

Botafogo’s season decline seemingly started when their coach, Luis Castro, departed to take over at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League team. Former Benfica and Wolves manager Bruno Lage replaced the outgoing Castro. The club quickly fired him in October. The club then subsequently hired two different interim coaches to no avail.

However, things certainly intensified for Textor’s team during a matchup with Palmeiras in early November. Botafogo was leading the pivotal game 3-0 at halftime. Nevertheless, their opponents stormed back to win the fixture 4-3 dramatically.

Botafogo dropped points in each of its last 11 games in the Brazilian top flight.

A controversial red card fueled Palmeiras in the second half. After the game, Textor went on a rant against the refereeing in the game and even called on Brazil’s soccer president Ednaldo Rodrigues to resign. The Brazilian league banned the American for 30 days for his comments. Rodrigues, in turn, began legal action against Textor for slander. The STJD eventually agreed with Textor that the red card was an incorrect call.

Botafogo submits letter over Brasileirão match-fixing

Textor’s fight against Brazilian soccer is not, however, over just yet. According to The Athletic, Botafogo officials recently sent a letter to the STJD referencing refereeing mistakes that “cause extreme concerns.” The letter also contained hints at “possible manipulation” of game results as well. Along with the note, Botafogo also submitted match reports from a French firm that utilizes AI to help detect match-fixing.

The American investor also told the aforementioned news outlet that other Brazilian clubs are on his side. “We have multiple teams set to file an action to set aside this entire season,” proclaimed Textor. “We have a mountain of evidence that can prove the contamination of this season’s results.”

Match-fixing allegations are, unfortunately, nothing new in Brazil. Eleven total top-flight league games needed replays in 2005 due to a previous refereeing scandal. Officials involved in the incidents accepted bribes to help manipulate games. Earlier this year, a separate scandal involved several Brazilian players.

