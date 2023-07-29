Our Atlético Mineiro TV schedule has details on every Galo game, so you can watch from the US.

Mineiro are the biggest and highest-profile side from the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte.

Where can I watch the Atlético Mineiro match?

Atlético Mineiro on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1908

Stadium: Arena MRV

Manager: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Brazilian top-flight titles: 2 (1971, 2021)

Copa Libertadores titles: 1 (2013)

Atlético Mineiro TV schedule and streaming links

You have several options to find CAM games in the US. In English, coverage of every Brasileirão game is streamed on Paramount+. Fanatiz and ViX have every game in Spanish, and Fanatiz has a Portuguese language option as well.

Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana games are aired on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS en Español has the Spanish-language coverage, while non-TV games (and Portuguese audio) stream over on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN SPORTS is carried on select cable and satellite plans, and is also offered via Fanatiz, Fubo and Sling.

Watch Atlético Mineiro on Paramount+:

Atlético Mineiro History

Twenty-two students from Belo Horizonte founded the Athletico Mineiro Foot Ball Club in October 1908. By 1913, they adopted the current Clube Atlético Mineiro moniker.

CAM started strong, winning the first ever Campeonato Mineiro, the state championship of Minas Gerais, in 1915.

A decade and a half later, the club turned professional, and in 1937 they took home their first national title, the Copa dos Campeões Estaduais. Mineiro followed this up with five state titles in the 1940s.

The club has big rivalries with fellow Belo Horizonte sides Cruzeiro and América Mineiro, as well as with Rio’s Flamengo.

CAM is the most successful team ever from their state, winning the Campeonato Mineiro a record 48 times.

In terms of national success, Atlético Mineiro has won two top flight titles, in 1971 and more recently in 2021. Copa do Brasil trophies were captured in 2014 and 2021 as well.

The side are three time South American title holders, winning Copa Libertadores in 2013, and Copa CONMEBOL (a precursor to Copa Sudamericana) in 1992 and 1997. They also won the Recopa Sudamericana (a “super cup” between the prior year’s Copa Lib and Sudamericana winners) in 2014.

Atlético Mineiro news

