Brazilian soccer authorities have banned American businessman John Textor for 30 days due to recent comments during an epic pitchside rant. Textor, 58, currently owns a stake in many soccer clubs around the globe, including Brazilian side Botafogo.

The American was fuming after his club’s 4-3 defeat against Palmeiras on Nov. 1. Botafogo held a 3-0 lead before the halftime break. However, the visitors stormed back thanks to a game-winning goal nine minutes into added time.

A controversial red card late in the game fueled the comeback from Palmeiras. Botafogo center-back Adryelson exited for a dangerous tackle in the 76th minute. VAR officials reviewed the incident at length but stuck with the call.

Botafogo executive Textor called on Brazilian soccer president to resign

Textor took issue with the massive decision during an interview directly after the match. The American went as far as claiming that corruption hindered the game and even called on Ednaldo Rodrigues, the Brazilian Football Confederation president, to step down due to the controversy.

“The whole world saw it. That is not a red card, he got the ball first,” Textor told a SporTV reporter. “It is not a red card. [The referee] changed the game. This is corruption, this is theft. Please fine me, Ednaldo [Rodrigues], but you need to resign tomorrow morning. That’s what needs to happen.”

“This championship has become a joke. Nobody deserves this. Ednaldo, you need to resign for the good of the game. It has to be over now.”

Along with Botafogo, Textor also currently owns French club Lyon, Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, and OL Reign of the NWSL. The American previously purchased a 40% stake in Premier League team Crystal Palace as well.

Botafogo finished 11th in the Brazilian Serie A during Textor’s first season at the helm. Nevertheless, the club currently sits atop the table in the current campaign. The recent result against Palmeiras, however, did have a significant impact on the title race. Palmeiras, the reigning Serie A champions, are now level on points with Botafogo. Textor’s team does have an extra game in hand compared to their rivals.

Brazil superstar also recently feuded with Rodrigues

The recent rant by Textor towards Rodrigues comes just weeks after Neymar vented frustrations at the exec. Following Brazil’s draw at home against Venezuela in mid-October, Neymar confronted Rodrigues in the tunnel. The superstar was not thrilled with the decision to play the match in the city of Cuiaba.

Fans inside the stadium were also not happy with Neymar’s performance in the game. Some supporters of the Brazil national team even threw popcorn at the Al Hilal forward. Neymar then threatened to sit out the team’s next match against Uruguay.

Nevertheless, the star eventually cooled down and traveled with his teammates for the World Cup qualifier. Uruguay eventually beat Brazil on the night, their first win over their rivals in over 20 years. Neymar started the match for caretaker manager Fernando Diniz but was substituted just before halftime due to an injury.

PHOTOS: IMAGO