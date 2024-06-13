Tournament organizers announced they have sold more than one million total tickets for the 2024 Copa America. As the competition expands to include 16 teams, there will be 32 matches throughout the tournament. These fixtures play out across 14 American cities between June 20 to July 14.

Despite the impressive ticketing news, seats for the games are still available for purchase. Copaamerica.com is currently the competition’s official avenue for ticketing information. Nevertheless, access to 2024 Copa America matches can also be bought on several legitimate ticket exchange and resale websites.

The prestigious competition is set to start with a matchup between Argentina and Canada in Atlanta on June 20. Argentina, the reigning World Cup winners, will look to retain the Copa America crown in perhaps Lionel Messi’s final major tournament. The first fixture of the competition is also set to be Jesse Marsch’s first significant game in charge of Canada.

Tournament organizers excited by ticketing figures

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez applauded the news regarding stellar ticket sales. “This milestone fills us with excitement and enthusiasm,” proclaimed Dominguez. “It has also renewed our commitment to delivering a unique, unforgettable Copa America, one worthy of the world’s oldest national team tournament’s rich history.”

“During this global sports celebration, countless football/soccer fans across the Americas and worldwide will be able to enjoy this experience through many new programs and activities. We will have some of the greatest players in the world at the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024.”

The group stage of the competition will continue from the Argentina-Canada game until July 2. Knockout round matches then commence from July 4 and last three days. The semifinals are on July 9 and 10. The final fixture then takes place on July 14. A fight for third place is on the prior day.

Seats still available for all three of USMNT’s Group C games

Among the tickets still available to purchase are all three of the United States men’s national team group stage games. The cheapest seat of the trio of fixtures at the moment is the team’s opening matchup against Bolivia. Tickets in the upper level of AT&T Stadium in Texas are currently $54 each.

Tickets to the matches against Panama and Uruguay now start at around $80 each. There are, however, also pricier seats available in better sections of the stadiums as well. After their initial match in Texas, the USMNT will then play in Atlanta and Kansas City, respectively.

The upcoming competition will be the second time that the Copa America is in the United States. The Copa America Centenario featured across the States back in 2016. It was the first Copa America with a host country outside of South America in the tournament’s history. Chile went on to collect the trophy at the competition by beating Argentina in the final. The USMNT finished a respectable fourth after falling to Messi’s team in the semifinals.

PHOTOS: IMAGO