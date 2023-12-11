Copa America tickets won’t be available to the general public until early 2024, but if you want to get a head start, Conmebol Copa America 2024 tickets are already available via reputable ticket resellers.
Copa America 2024 will be the biggest soccer event in the United States this summer. With teams competing such as World Cup winners Argentina, Brazil, USA, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and many South American countries, it’s going to be the hottest ticket in town. Based on the Copa America groups, the USA has a path that should see them through to the quarterfinals or semifinals.
Ticket prices are expected to fluctuate throughout 2024, but don’t leave it too late.
Event organizers have already selected the stadiums for the games:
GROUP STAGE
Thursday, June 20
Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets
Friday, June 21
Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, June 22
Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets
Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Sunday, June 23
Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets
USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets
Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets
Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets
Thursday, June 27
Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets
Friday, June 28
Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets
Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets
Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets
Monday, July 1
Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets
USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.
No matter the price, though, fans will surely scoop up these tickets. High-profile games and some of the biggest stars always pack the house in the USA. And Copa 2024 should be no different.
Photo: Imago.
