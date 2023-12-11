Copa America tickets won’t be available to the general public until early 2024, but if you want to get a head start, Conmebol Copa America 2024 tickets are already available via reputable ticket resellers.

Copa America 2024 will be the biggest soccer event in the United States this summer. With teams competing such as World Cup winners Argentina, Brazil, USA, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and many South American countries, it’s going to be the hottest ticket in town. Based on the Copa America groups, the USA has a path that should see them through to the quarterfinals or semifinals.

Ticket prices are expected to fluctuate throughout 2024, but don’t leave it too late.

Event organizers have already selected the stadiums for the games:

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets

Friday, June 21

Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets

Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Sunday, June 23

Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets

USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets

Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets

Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets

Thursday, June 27

Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets

Friday, June 28

Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets

Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets

Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets

USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets.

No matter the price, though, fans will surely scoop up these tickets. High-profile games and some of the biggest stars always pack the house in the USA. And Copa 2024 should be no different.

Photo: Imago.