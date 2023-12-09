Tickets to the Copa America in 2024 will be a hot commodity. It is the second time the CONMEBOL competition has come to the United States, with the last being in 2016. However, with more teams competing in the upcoming tournament than any year prior, more people will want to see games.
Event organizers stated official tickets will not go on sale until the middle of January. That is only five months before the competition begins. However, you can get your hands on tickets before then by using resellers such as Vivid Seats. The tournament’s schedule already has the locations the 16 teams will play at, too.
This Copa America will be the most spread out, too, which means fans will want to book flights and accommodations to see their favorite teams in action. In total, 14 venues will host games. In some cases, these stadiums are hosting just one game. For example, the two stadiums in Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium and Children’s Mercy Park, each only have one game scheduled. Five other venues just have two group games.
World Soccer Talk’s downloadable Copa America bracket lists where the knockout stage games are.
Ticket prices will constantly fluctuate, so it is hard to lock in what fans may pay. Different teams have different levels of demand when it comes to tickets. For example, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States have more people looking for tickets than the likes of Trinidad and Tobago or Bolivia.
Buy Copa America 2024 tickets now
As stated, reseller websites have tickets available for the group-stage games before they’re made available to the general public. Here are the group-stage tickets via Vivid Seats:
GROUP STAGE
Thursday, June 20
Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets
Friday, June 21
Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets
Saturday, June 22
Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets
Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Sunday, June 23
Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets
USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets
Monday, June 24
Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets
Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets
Tuesday, June 25
Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets
Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Wednesday, June 26
Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets
Thursday, June 27
Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets
Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets
Friday, June 28
Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets
Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets
Saturday, June 29
Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets
Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets
Sunday, June 30
Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets
Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets
Monday, July 1
Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets
USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets
Tuesday, July 2
Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets
Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets
