Tickets to the Copa America in 2024 will be a hot commodity. It is the second time the CONMEBOL competition has come to the United States, with the last being in 2016. However, with more teams competing in the upcoming tournament than any year prior, more people will want to see games.

Event organizers stated official tickets will not go on sale until the middle of January. That is only five months before the competition begins. However, you can get your hands on tickets before then by using resellers such as Vivid Seats. The tournament’s schedule already has the locations the 16 teams will play at, too.

This Copa America will be the most spread out, too, which means fans will want to book flights and accommodations to see their favorite teams in action. In total, 14 venues will host games. In some cases, these stadiums are hosting just one game. For example, the two stadiums in Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium and Children’s Mercy Park, each only have one game scheduled. Five other venues just have two group games.

World Soccer Talk’s downloadable Copa America bracket lists where the knockout stage games are.

Ticket prices will constantly fluctuate, so it is hard to lock in what fans may pay. Different teams have different levels of demand when it comes to tickets. For example, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States have more people looking for tickets than the likes of Trinidad and Tobago or Bolivia.

Buy Copa America 2024 tickets now

As stated, reseller websites have tickets available for the group-stage games before they’re made available to the general public. Here are the group-stage tickets via Vivid Seats:

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 20

Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Miami); Tickets

Friday, June 21

Peru vs Chile (in Arlington); Tickets

Saturday, June 22

Mexico vs Jamaica (in Houston); Tickets

Ecuador vs Venezuela (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Sunday, June 23

Uruguay vs Panama (in Miami); Tickets

USA vs Bolivia (in Arlington); Tickets

Monday, June 24

Colombia vs Paraguay (in Houston); Tickets

Brazil vs Costa Rica or Honduras (in Inglewood); Tickets

Tuesday, June 25

Peru vs Canada or Trinidad/Tobago (in Kansas City); Tickets

Chile vs Argentina (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Wednesday, June 26

Ecuador vs Jamaica (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Venezuela vs Mexico (in Inglewood); Tickets

Thursday, June 27

Uruguay vs Bolivia (in NY/NJ); Tickets

Panama vs USA (in Atlanta); Tickets

Friday, June 28

Paraguay vs Brazil (in Las Vegas); Tickets

Colombia vs TBD (in Glendale); Tickets

Saturday, June 29

Argentina vs Peru (in Miami); Tickets

Canada or Trinidad/Tobago vs Chile (in Orlando); Tickets

Sunday, June 30

Mexico vs Ecuador (in Glendale); Tickets

Jamaica vs Venezuela (in Austin); Tickets

Monday, July 1

Bolivia vs Panama (in Orlando); Tickets

USA vs Uruguay (in Kansas City); Tickets

Tuesday, July 2

Brazil vs Colombia (in Santa Clara); Tickets

Costa Rica or Honduras vs Paraguay (in Austin); Tickets