The 2024 Copa America draw is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, and instead of the customary 10 teams anxiously awaiting their destiny, there will be 16 teams.

Six CONCACAF nations will compete in the 48th event, which will be held in the US. This is in response to the confederation’s strategic alliance with CONMEBOL, which was established in January.

The South American continental tournament is conducted every four years with a few notable exceptions. This particular edition will include six North American teams.

The United States have hosted the event twice before, most recently in 2016 for the Copa America Centenario, which was a huge success. Reigning winners Argentina are back for another year after defeating Brazil in the final in 2021 to give Lionel Messi his first big international championship.

2024 Copa America draw pots: Which teams go where?

The United States, Panama, Jamaica, and Mexico secured their positions in the finals during the November international break, leading the top four CONCACAF teams.

March 2024 will see the Nations League quarterfinal losers meet in a two-legged match to determine the last two qualifiers. The contests in question pit Honduras against Costa Rica, and Canada against Trinidad and Tobago.

Prior to the December draw in Miami, it was stated that the teams would be assigned to their respective pots based on their play during the November international break. At that point, the random draw will be conducted to split the qualifying teams into four sets of four.

So, Pot A is comprised of the four top-ranked teams from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, namely Mexico, Argentina, the United States, and Brazil. Consequently, neither the United States nor Mexico, two bitter rivals, will meet in the Group Stage. The same goes for Brazil and Argentina as well.

When it comes to Pot B, most people would want to stay away from Uruguay and Colombia. The four countries of Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay make up Pot B. Members of Pot C are Jamaica, Panama, Colombia, and Chile.

Paraguay and Peru, meanwhile, are the only teams certain of a spot in Pot D. One team from Trinidad and Tobago or Canada will round out the group, as well as one from Honduras and Costa Rica.

Every one of the four groups will get one team from the pot. The countries will face off against each other once in the group round, with the two best teams from each section advancing to the quarterfinals.

Pot A

Argentina

Brazil

United States

Mexico

Pot B

Uruguay

Colombia

Peru

Ecuador

Pot C

Chile

Venezuela

Panama

Paraguay

Pot D

Jamaica

Bolivia

Honduras/Costa Rica

Canada/Trinidad and Tobago

2024 Copa America: Dates and venues

The 2024 Copa America has just two definite venues: the opening match and the final, both of which were determined by CONMEBOL.

When the 2024 Copa America takes place in the United States next summer, the first match will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It is the home of MLS side Atlanta United.

Building up to the final on July 14 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, the first match will take place at this stadium in Miami on June 20. The announcement date for the other stadiums is unknown, however, it is very probable that they will be selected from the same pool as the 2026 World Cup venues.

On the other hand, at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins and Hurricanes’ home field, the grand final will be held on July 14. For one night, it will be the epicenter of American soccer when it crowns a Copa America winner in front of an arena that can accommodate more than 65,000 spectators.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pond5 Images