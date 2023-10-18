Argentine enthusiasts have received mixed news regarding Angel Di Maria, a beloved figure in their soccer community.

At 35 years of age, Di Maria has been a pivotal presence for the Albiceleste. He first donned the jersey in 2007. Since then, he earned over 134 caps and has scored 29 goals. He left an indelible mark on the nation’s soccer history.

Di Maria made significant contributions to La Albiceleste’s triumphs in the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup. He scored the only goal in the 2021 Copa America Final. Then, in the 2022 World Cup Final, Di Maria scored the second goal for the eventual champions.

Di Maria announces Argentina retirement

But, as they say, all good things must come to an end. The 35-year-old has now announced his retirement from international duty following the upcoming Copa America next year.

Di Maria remarked to Argentine radio Urbana Play 104.3, “I will leave the Argentina national team after Copa America — it’s over for me. I hugged Messi at PSG and told him: the only thing I’m grateful for is to have been able to play with you in a club, to be able to see you every day. “I came to Benfica to maintain my options of being able to continue in the national team.

Di Maria said playing for Benfica allowed him to maintain top-level competition for Argentina.

“I knew I had to play in a good team in order to be at a good level. I want to play in the next Copa America and I’m doing everything possible to be my best in my club and every time I play for Argentina.”

Which will be his final games with national team?

As Argentina prepares for its forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualification duels, fans will undoubtedly savor each moment Angel Di Maria graces the field. Assuming there are no alterations to his plans, Angel Di Maria’s last appearances in the Albiceleste colors will take place in the United States in the 2024 Copa America hosted on American soil.

