Turkish teenage sensation Arda Guler announced himself to the world Tuesday in Germany. The attacking midfielder helped guide Turkey to a massive win against Georgia in a Group F match in Euro 2024. The Crescent-Stars topped their opponents by a score of 3-1, with the eventual winning goal coming from Guler.

Not only did the 19-year-old budding star score, but he netted a goal in impressive fashion. With the game level, the midfielder picked up possession deep in enemy territory. Guler then took a touch and hit a glorious strike from outside of Georgia’s box. The ball curved perfectly around a diving Giorgi Mamardashvili and into the top corner of the net.

Along with scoring such an incredible goal on the big stage, the Turkish teen broke a record in the process as well. Guler became the youngest-ever player to score in their debut at the Euros. The feat was previously held by global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The goal, however, was not the only impressive part of Guler’s game on the day. He also racked up three key passes, had a 93% pass success rate, and even helped out in defense with three tackles.

Teen attacker already a key figure at Real Madrid

Guler previously made headlines at the club level by securing a move to Real Madrid last summer. The teen had a release clause valued at around $18.8 million at his former team, Fenerbahce. Nevertheless, the LaLiga giants eventually paid the Turkish side $21.5 million for the youngster instead.

The extra money reportedly came down to Guler himself insisting on Real to provide Fenerbahce with additional funds. In the move, the midfielder chose the Spanish side over rivals Barcelona.

Despite his age, Guler was expected to be a key figure with Los Blancos during the 2023/24 season. The youngster, however, unfortunately suffered a fairly significant meniscus injury ahead of the campaign. He then endured two separate setbacks to the problem in an attempt to get back to the pitch. In the end, the attacker made just 10 league appearances for the eventual Spanish champions. Guler managed to still score six goals in the shortened campaign.

Featuring heavily for a team such as Real is a tough task for any teenager. As a result, plenty of other European clubs have come calling for Guler’s services on loan next season. Nevertheless, manager Carlo Ancelotti recently poured cold water on any suggestion that his youngster will depart the club temporarily. The Italian boss is adamant in wanting Guler to remain a key part of his squad.

Arda Guler could follow similar footsteps as Rooney, Sanches at Euro 2024

Although it has only been one Euro 2024 game for Guler, this could become a defining moment in his career. This is, of course, assuming that he continues the stellar display. Other former youngsters such as Wayne Rooney (2004) and Renato Sanches (2016) burst onto the scene with big performances as teens at the Euros.

Sanches previously agreed to a massive $37 million switch to Bayern Munich just ahead of the 2016 tournament. The midfielder’s display then helped guide Portugal to the title in the competition. He was named the Young Player of the Tournament as well.

Despite the meteoric rise at such a young age, Sanches has since disappeared quite a bit. The midfielder subsequently spent time on loan at Swansea before being sold to Lille in 2019. Sanches now plays for Paris Saint-Germain after spending last season on loan at Roma.

While Sanches may have not yet lived up to the early hype, Guler seems on track to become a star. His early successes at Real after dealing with a serious knee injury show that he can handle the pressure. If the Turkish teen can continue his stellar play, Euro 2024 may be remembered as Guler’s tournament.

