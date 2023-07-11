Inter Miami could be set to finally unveil Lionel Messi on Sunday, July 16th. The Argentina international revealed that he would be joining the Major League Soccer outfit over a month ago.

Messi is signing with Miami after two difficult seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. Financial issues forced his initial departure from Barcelona.

All parties involved currently negotiating how to air event

This Sunday also happens to be the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final. Assuming the MLS club will officially unveil their new superstar on the day, it could very well come during halftime of the massive match.

According to sources at The Athletic, MLS is currently discussing the move with CONCACAF, FOX, and Univision. The two television networks currently hold the domestic broadcasting rights to the tournament.

The United States men’s national team could feature in the upcoming Gold Cup Final. The Yanks next face Panama in the semifinals for a spot in the showpiece.

Should the Americans beat the Panamanians, they will then face the winner of Jamaica and Mexico for the trophy.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

MLS/Apple may want Messi unveiling to be held prior to Gold Cup Final

Although the news outlet claims that the unveiling could occur during the Gold Cup Final, Inter may have already called an audible. The club has announced a “major unveiling event” for the aforementioned date at 6PM local time.

The Gold Cup Final will begin at 8PM (ET). This means that the team’s big reveal could actually come prior to kickoff of the game in California.

Although they did not specially name Messi, it seems extremely likely that he will be revealed to the team’s fans at this time. Tickets can be obtained to attend the event at the club’s home stadium in Fort Lauderdale. These tickets will be free for season ticket holders.

Sources at the aforementioned news outlet believe that the full event will broadcast on MLS Season Pass. This is Apple’s exclusive streaming service for MLS games. The tech company previously agreed to a 10-year deal with the soccer league to broadcast every single league match.

Messi is currently on vacation in the Bahamas with his family, but will be traveling to the United States this week.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire