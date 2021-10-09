FS1, or FOX Sports 1, is the principle sports destination among the FOX family of channels. The channel only launched in 2013, but now broadcasts live sporting events and studio shows. Predominantly, content centers around American sports. Live showings of American football, baseball, NASCAR and golf take up much of the run time. Also, studio shows that discuss and debate these sports take up significant chunks of time.

FS1 started as a replacement to a motorsports network known as Speed. Fittingly, FS1 still features motorsports content including NASCAR or the National Hot Rod Association. However, the bigger audiences come from their other sports. Fortunately, this includes soccer.

Watch FS1 on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Yet, football is the main draw for the channel. Broadcasts of college football air on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday. Moreover, baseball, especially during the playoffs, uses FS1. During this time, the standard FOX channel will broadcast later series in the playoffs. But, early on, the easiest channel for the FOX network to use is the dedicated sports channel. That way, FOX is still open for NFL or NCAA football coverage.

FOX Sports 1 asserted itself as a mainstay for TV providers. Satellite networks DirecTV and DISH carry the channel in their sports sections. The majority of cable providers also carry the channel in their basic packages. Finally, streaming services like Hulu, fuboTV and YouTube TV all host FS1 on their set of channels. Furthermore, if you are away from your TV, you can use the FOX Sports app to watch games airing on the channel. The only requirement being some sort of authentication through a TV provider.

The channel employs English-language broadcasts and content.

FS1 and Soccer Coverage

FOX lost most of their soccer entities over the last handful of years. Previously, the Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga and other competitions all ran through FOX. Now, much of the network’s soccer content is domestic for Americans.

The MLS features games each week on FS1. This includes games on Sunday night, yet most Americans tune in to the NFL throughout Sundays. FS1 did carry coverage of the CONMEBOL Copa America. The channel aired each game on FS1. If there were any overlapping games, the lesser game shifted to FS2.

Upcoming Matches on FS1:

Then, the United States Men’s National plays several games each year on FS1. Those rights split between ESPN, CBS and FOX, with FOX sending most games to their sports-first channel. World Cup Qualifiers, friendlies and other competitions air frequently on FS1.

Finally, the biggest media acquisition for FOX among their losses is the World Cup rights. Acquired in 2015, FOX holds the rights to the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cup. These games tend to go through the main FOX channel due to their grandeur. However, FOX also holds the rights to the Women’s World Cup. The USWNT’s games air on the main FOX channel. Yet, for those interested in the tournament as a whole, the other teams and games often play their games on FS1.

FOX is not the best in terms of advertising their soccer content. Perhaps they did not recoup their investments into the Champions League, which were quickly sold off to Turner then CBS. Regardless, there was a point in the 2000s when FOX could have bloomed into the premier soccer destination in the U.S.. FS1 still shows a decent amount of soccer, but not as much as fans may desire.

Soccer Channels

Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer channels available: