Univision is a Spanish-language over-the-air television network in the U.S..

The Univision family currently owns broadcasting rights to many Liga MX games. In addition, it also has the rights to many leagues and competitions. Those include MLS, plus the Mexico and USA games. Add to that the Gold Cup and select games from the Champions League.

Network executives boast that the channel attracts 51 percent of U.S. soccer viewership, regardless of language. It dominates the TV viewing numbers for soccer games.

The Univision channel is the main free-to-air television network. It’s just one of a family of networks under the Univision Communications brand. Those include TUDN, UniMás and Galavisión. The main Univision channel also includes news, shows and telenovelas. TUDN is all sports. UniMás features movies, news and some sports. Galavisión has a lot of original programming. Above all, the channels mentioned are in Spanish.

In 2019, their President of Sports Enterprises Juan Carlos Rodriguez shared the network’s four keys to soccer growth:

First, the network will continue its investment into soccer broadcast rights.

Second, investments will also be made into technology to make the broadcasts appealing regardless of language.

Third, it will continue to work to bring together the best on-air talent in soccer.

Fourth, a desire to drive new properties in the soccer landscape, from professional to recreational.

Univision: Where to find it on TV

Firstly, the channel is accessible with a pair of “rabbit ears” or a HD antenna. Secondly, it’s available on most cable or satellite services. Thirdly, you can stream it through fubo Latino or Univision NOW.

In conclusion, the network is among the best soccer channels on U.S. television.

