International soccer tournaments sometimes come with inconvenient kick-off times for fans in the US. Nobody likes trying to follow games that are on in the middle of the night or smack in the middle of the workday. Luckily, game times for the 2024 Copa America tournament are completely reasonable for US viewers.

Local times for a local Copa America tournament

Normally, Copa América is hosted in South America. But, being in the same hemisphere with many overlapping time zones, this provides for relatively easy watching for American viewers.

The 2024 tournament is being hosted right here in the USA though, so it’s even easier to watch. Game times will line up with what sports fans are familiar with in our regular domestic leagues and competitions.

Every 2024 Copa América game will start at the top of the hour in the evenings (eastern time).

Games will kick off at either 6:00, 7:00, 8:00, or 9:00 PM ET.

Note that a handful of weekday games start at 3:00 or 4:00 PM local time on the West Coast.

Key game times at Copa America 2024

A few of the biggest dates and times to be aware of are as follows:

Opening Match:

Argentina vs Canada/Trinidad & Tobago: Thursday, June 20 / 8:00 PM ET



Other Argentina Group Games:

Chile: Tuesday, June 25 / 9:00 PM ET

Peru: Saturday, June 29 / 8:00 PM ET

USA Group Games:

Bolivia: Sunday, June 23 / 6:00 PM ET

Panama: Thursday, June 27 / 6:00 PM ET

Uruguay: Monday, July 1 / 9:00 PM ET

Mexico Group Games:

Jamaica: Saturday, June 22 / 9:00 PM ET

Venezuela: Wednesday, June 26 / 9:00 PM ET

Ecuador: Sunday, June 30 / 8:00 PM ET

Brazil Group Games:

Costa Rica/Honduras: Monday, June 24 / 7:00 PM ET

Paraguay: Friday, June 28 / 9:00 PM ET

Colombia: Tuesday, July 2 / 9:00 PM ET

Key Knockout Round Games:

Semifinal 1: Tuesday, July 9 / 8:00 PM ET

Semifinal 2: Wednesday, July 10 / 8:00 PM ET

Final: Sunday, July 14 / 8:00 PM ET

Those 8:00 PM ET kickoffs on the weekdays are still a tad annoying for West Coast fans who’ll have to scramble right after work to watch the game. But overall, the tournament will be an easy watch for most viewers.

You’ll be able to see every game across the networks of FOX Sports (English) and Univision (Spanish). For a full listing of games and times, visit the Copa América TV schedule page.