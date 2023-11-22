CONCACAF has officially revealed the two matchups for the upcoming Nations League semifinals. The quarterfinals of the competition wrapped on Tuesday night following victories by Jamaica and Mexico. Jamaica booked their place in the semis by edging Canada 3-2 on the night. The two-legged fixture ended all square 4-4, but the Reggae Boyz advanced on the away goal rule.

Mexico, on the other hand, had to go to a penalty shootout to decide their matchup with Honduras. El Tri eventually topped their Central American opponents 4-2 on spot kicks. As a result, Mexico will next face Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Jamaica will face the USA in their Nations League semifinal fixture. The matchups were made due to the quartet’s results in the quarterfinal stage. Panama topped the table by winning both of their games against Costa Rica. As the top team in the standings, Panama earned a fixture against fourth-place Mexico. El Tri finished bottom of the four teams on goal difference.

The USMNT finished second in the standings with a positive goal differential of plus two. Jamaica, like Mexico, also compiled an even goal difference in the quarterfinal stage.

USA to play Nations League semifinal in Texas

All of the remaining Nations League matches will take place at AT&T Stadium in Texas. This includes the two semifinals, a third-place game, as well as the final. Ticketing information is available via CONCACAF’s official website. The exact times of the aforementioned matchups will be revealed at a later date.

2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League Finals Schedule:

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX (Semifinals)

Panama vs. Mexico

United States vs. Jamaica

Sunday, March 24, 2024 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Loser SF1 vs. Loser SF2 (Third Place Match)

Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2 (Final)

Play-in games also to determine Copa America qualification

All four semifinal teams have now automatically qualified for the 2024 Copa America. CONMEBOL announced the tournament, typically in South America, is going to the United States. Although the entire schedule has not yet been released, the opening match of the tournament and the final have been announced. Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the opening game, while Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium is set to host the final.

Along with the four aforementioned teams, two other CONCACAF nations will also qualify for the 2024 Copa America. These two teams will advance to the tournament in separate play-in games. Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica and Honduras, all four teams to lose in the Nations League quarterfinals, will feature in the miniature play-in competition.

Canada will face off against Trinidad and Tobago in the first matchup. Costa Rica, on the other hand, is playing Honduras. Both matches will take place on March 23rd in Frisco, Texas. The 2024 Copa America will feature six CONCACAF sides and 10 CONMEBOL teams.

2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League Play-In Schedule:

Saturday, March 23, 2024 – Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Costa Rica vs. Honduras

PHOTOS: IMAGO