Manchester United lost against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, a result that ended the Red Devils’ Champions League campaign. As a result of the loss, United finished bottom of their group for the first time since 2005. As frustrating as the poor result in the Champions League is, it could also affect future transfers for United.

United entered the night needing to beat the Bundesliga side to help qualify for the knockout round. In addition to the win, they also needed a draw in the other Group A matchup between Copenhagen and Galatasaray. Not only did they lose their home game against Bayern, but the Danish side ended up beating the Turkish giants anyway.

United expected Champions League quarterfinals qualification for transfers

Every team that qualifies for the Champions League knockout round earns just over $10 million. Teams that advance in each round of the tournament afterward then pick up even more funds as well. Mail Sport is claiming that the Red Devils were planning to qualify for at least the quarterfinals of the elite competition. This means that the English club missed $35 million by finishing fourth in their group.

Not only has United missed out on significant Champions League money, but they also even failed to earn funds in the Europa League as well. Third-placed clubs in each Champions League group automatically qualify for the second-tiered knockout phase. Galatasaray picked up the Europa spot by one point over the Red Devils. Nevertheless, the Turkish side also had a tiebreaker advantage over United.

According to the aforementioned news outlet, the club was counting on these European funds to spend in January. The transfer market opens next month and United will certainly need to look at their purchasing options. After all, the team currently sits sixth in the Premier League table at the moment. They are also the only team in the top eight to have a negative goal differential as well.

Club must navigate FFP concerns in January

United may now have to be extremely tight with money in the January market. They were already dealing with Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions heading into the new year. This comes after the club spent freely in recent years. The Red Devils have recorded a net spend of nearly $400 million since the summer of 2022.

Not only has the club spent big in recent seasons, but many of these massive signings have not exactly panned out. Antony was the Premier League’s fourth-highest arrival when United bought him from Ajax in 2022 for around $100 million. The Brazilian winger has, however, failed to collect a goal or assist in 17 matches so far this season.

Along with Antony, United has also spent big on Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana. Most of these players have stumbled to find their form with previous teams. Sancho, in particular, cost the club over $90 million back in 2021. However, there are now reports that the Red Devils are in discussions with Borussia Dortmund about a possible $30 million switch.

United will almost certainly have to sell some of their players to spend significant funds in January. There could very well be a plethora of player movements coming in the next month or so. After all, the club needs some serious changes.

