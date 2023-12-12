Manchester United needs a result against Bayern Munich to keep its European season alive, and you can get live updates of that game here. Also, this page will keep track of what is happening between Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the other game. It is all to play for with the bottom three teams in Group A of the UEFA Champions League. While Bayern Munich already locked up the top of the group, any of the other three teams can join the Germans in the knockout stages.

As the table stands, Manchester United is at the bottom of the group. It would be out of European competition, with the Europa League not even an option. In that regard, United controls its destiny. A win secures at least a spot in the Europa League playoff round. However, to keep its hopes of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage alive, United needs help.

Erik ten Hag’s side must win and have a draw in the Copenhagen-Galatasaray game. Fortunately for United, those teams did play out a draw in matchday one. Of course, in matchday one, United suffered one of its three losses in the Champions League. One computer gave Manchester United a 9.4% chance of reaching the knockout stage in the UEFA Champions League.

LIVE: Manchester United needs miracle against Bayern Munich

This game should have ample goals, as both clubs have been leaky defensively in recent games. Manchester United stunningly lost at home to Bournemouth ahead of this game against Bayern Munich. The Cherries put three past Andre Onana. However, Bayern Munich also enters after a loss. Eintracht Frankfurt scored five against Bayern in a game that was embarrassing for the German giants.

Also, in the reverse fixture between United and Bayern, the two clubs combined for seven goals as Bayern narrowly won, 4-3. Neutrals would not mind some more of that action on Tuesday.