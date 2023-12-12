Manchester United needs a result against Bayern Munich to keep its European season alive, and you can get live updates of that game here. Also, this page will keep track of what is happening between Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the other game. It is all to play for with the bottom three teams in Group A of the UEFA Champions League. While Bayern Munich already locked up the top of the group, any of the other three teams can join the Germans in the knockout stages.
|Manchester United vs Bayern Munich
|UEFA Champions League
|3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT • Wednesday, November 2, 2022
|Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, ViX+, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream
|WATCH NOW
As the table stands, Manchester United is at the bottom of the group. It would be out of European competition, with the Europa League not even an option. In that regard, United controls its destiny. A win secures at least a spot in the Europa League playoff round. However, to keep its hopes of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage alive, United needs help.
Erik ten Hag’s side must win and have a draw in the Copenhagen-Galatasaray game. Fortunately for United, those teams did play out a draw in matchday one. Of course, in matchday one, United suffered one of its three losses in the Champions League. One computer gave Manchester United a 9.4% chance of reaching the knockout stage in the UEFA Champions League.
LIVE: Manchester United needs miracle against Bayern Munich
This game should have ample goals, as both clubs have been leaky defensively in recent games. Manchester United stunningly lost at home to Bournemouth ahead of this game against Bayern Munich. The Cherries put three past Andre Onana. However, Bayern Munich also enters after a loss. Eintracht Frankfurt scored five against Bayern in a game that was embarrassing for the German giants.
Also, in the reverse fixture between United and Bayern, the two clubs combined for seven goals as Bayern narrowly won, 4-3. Neutrals would not mind some more of that action on Tuesday.
74' United goes to a young bench
Facundo Pellistri replaces Antony while Alejandro Garnacho makes way for Hanibal Mejbri. The two substitutes are 20 and 21 years old, respectively.
It is not on their shoulders to deliver two goals to keep European hopes alive.
71' GOAL BAYERN MUNICH
It may be a dagger in the European hopes for Manchester United. All of the possession is costing Manchester United. A clever pass from Harry Kane springs in Kingsley Coman who is one-on-0ne against Andre Onana. The Frenchman buries the ball to give the visitors the lead.
69' TIme running out for United
Manchester United's defense has done enough to keep its hopes alive. However, Bayern Munich is holding the ball away from United in its own half, frustrating the Red Devils.
62' Joshua Kimmich chance
Joshua Kimmich has an opportunity to open the scoring with a decent chance at the edge of the Manchester United box. His one-time shot is nowhere near the target though, and Andre Onana sets up for a goal kick.
57' A goal in the other game
Copenhagen has taken the lead in the other game! As results stand, Manchester United is out of the UEFA Champions League and European competition altogether.
United needs an equalizer from Galatasaray and a win at Old Trafford.
54' Bruno Fernandes drags a shot wide
The Manchester United captain does well to dispossess Joshua Kimmich just outside the Bayern Munich box. With the turnover, Fernandes fires a quick shot that goes narrowly wide of the Bayern net.
53' Antony picks up a yellow card
Antony accidentally stomps on Alphonso Davies while the two duel on the near side of the pitch. The referee brandishes a yellow card, but nothing more.
46' Underway in the second half!
After the pair of halftime substitutions, the game is back underway at Old Trafford.
At the half, more substitutions
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also coming on at halftime. Luke Shaw may be nursing an injury, so Wan-Bissaka enters the fold at the half.
Konrad Liamer is going to replace Noussair Mazraoui at right-back for Bayern Munich.
HALFTIME: Manchester United 0, Bayern Munich 0
After a seven-goal reverse fixture, there are no goals after 45 minutes in Old Trafford. Manchester United needs to win, but the goals may be coming from Bayern Munich, as the visitors have had great chances.
On the other hand, Manchester United does also need a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray. As it stands, that game is also scoreless.
43' Chances for both sides
For Bayern Munich, Kingsley Coman gets beyond Luke Shaw, but Scott McTominay intercepts his pass to spring Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine dribbles from one end to the other before Dayot Upamecano makes a tackle to end United's foray forward.
40' United makes a substitution
Maguire's injury forces the Englishman to exit the contest before the first half ends. Evans steps on alongside Raphael Varane in the United back line.
37' Harry Maguire needing assistance
November's Premier League Player of the Month, Harry Maguire, is clenching at his groin before kicking the ball out of play. Immediately, medical personnel from Manchester United came out on the field to tend to the center-back.
Erik ten Hag is warming up Jonny Evans as a potential replacement for Maguire.
32' Another Bayern chance!
A terrific ball from Kingsley Coman meets the left boot of Leroy Sane. The German fluffs the chance, and his volley does not lead to a threatening opportunity. In truth, it should be Bayern Munich on top right now. It remains scoreless.
26' MAJOR Bayern chance!
The build-up started from the back, the key player in the move was Leroy Sane. A marauding run and one-two with Jamal Musiala leads to a grade-A scoring chance. Sane lays off to Musiala, but his shot does not reach goal. A United defender desperately sticks a leg in the way on the shot attempt to block the ball away for a corner.
Still scoreless in both games.
22' Bayern looking dangerous across the pitch
The possession stats are heavily favoring Bayern Munich on the road. Even if there was no penalty given for the Maguire incident, it is the visitors to look more likely to break the deadlock at Old Trafford.
17' Bayern Munich wants a penalty
Jamal Musiala is brought down in the box by Harry Maguire. Initially, the referee does not blow the whistle. Still, Harry Maguire looks worried and fans are whistling for the referee to make a decision.
A VAR review is ongoing.
14' First spell of Bayern dominance
Bayern Munich puts out a slew of chances before Andre Onana handles a simple save that takes off some of the pressure. Bayern Munich, unsurprisingly, is starting to look comfortable in this game.
10' Bayern has the first shot on goal
Harry Kane has an attempt from just outside of the box. The Englishman takes it first time with a shot across his body. He does not catch the ball clean, though, and Andre Onana comfortably claims it and holds the ball at his far post.
8' Clever play from Antony
Even though Manchester United winger Antony has not scored this season, he has had two good moments early on. In the sixth minute, he fired a shot over the crossbar, United's first attempt of the game. Then, he takes on two Bayern players before narrowly losing out on the goal line.
4' United showing life early
Alejandro Garnacho and several other United players have been active in a press against the Bayern Munich defense. The Red Devils manage to win a corner, but it does not lead to anything dangerous.
1' KICKOFF
A huge game for different reasons is underway at Old Trafford. Immediately, Bayern Munich is on the front foot as Harry Kane's cross goes across the face of goal with no player waiting on the back side.
Five minutes to kickoff
Bayern is bringing the energy to Old Trafford. The away stands are packed to the brim while United supporters are still siling into the venue. Manchester United will need to rely on its supporters to contend in this game, but Bayern Munich is ready to make a statement.
Other game is equally important
At the same time Manchester United plays Bayern Munich, Copenhagen hosts Galatasaray. That game is effectively a playoff game to reach the knockout stage. If either of those clubs wins, it advances to the knockout stage. The loser of the game can still reach the Europa League playoffs if United does not defeat Bayern Munich.
The hot seat at Old Trafford?
This game means so much more for Manchester United than advancing in European play. There is mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag to turn the club's form around. Also, he must get the best out of players that have largely been vacant for his side.
Bayern has been a dominant force against Manchester United. Ten Hag will hope the occasion will give his team a shot.
Starting lineups for United and Bayern
Manchester United needs a result today. It will be looking to its best starting XI to make that happen.
Even though it has already qualified, Bayern Munich names a strong starting XI. Harry Kane is leading the line as he makes his return to England.
It all comes down to this!
This is the final matchday of the Champions League group stage. Bayern Munich is through as the winner in Group A. However, Manchester United, Galatasaray and Copenhagen are vying for the second spot in the round of 16.
