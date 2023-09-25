The World Soccer Talk FC Copenhagen TV schedule has the information you need to watch Byens Hold from the States.

Football Club København is the most successful team in Denmark domestically, with a record number of league titles. And that’s while only counting titles won since the modern club’s founding in 1992. The success of the two clubs that merged to form FCK paints an even bigger picture of success.

FC Copenhagen TV schedule and streaming links

FC Copenhagen on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Tuesday, October 03 03:00 PM ET FC Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich ( UEFA Champions League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX



Founded: 1992 (merger of Kjøbenhavns Boldklub and Boldklubben 1903)

Stadium: Parken Stadium

Manager: Jacob Neestrup

Danish top-flight titles: 15

Danish Cup titles: 9 (2019, 2022)

Best European finish: Europa League quarterfinals (2020)

Where can I watch the FC Copenhagen game?

Danish Superliga league games are available via OneFootball.

UEFA club tournaments, including select qualifying games, are on Paramount+. In English, every Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League match once the final tournaments begin is streamed live on the service. Select games will also appear on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Univision, UniMás, TUDN and ViX have Spanish-language coverage of UEFA matches.

Watch FC Copenhagen in UEFA on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

FC Copenhagen History

FC København was created only in 1992. Two clubs, Kjøbenhavns Boldklub and Boldklubben 1903 were both successful in their own right on the pitch, but were having financial struggles. KB was actually the oldest club in continental Europe.

The two clubs merged their pro football outfits to form FC Copenhagen, resulting in the club we know today.

KB won 15 first-division titles in its time, which is a record now equaled by their successors, Copenhagen. B 1903 had seven titles of their own, making the combined club far and away the most successful in terms of league success.

It’s a similar story in the Danish Cup, where Copenhagen has won nine titles since 1995, tied for the most ever. Adding the three combined prior wins of B 1903 and KB puts them ahead of the pack.

FCK are the only Danish club to have ever made the knockout stage of Champions League, though they’ve never won a European trophy.

The biggest rivalry for FC Copenhagen is a local derby with Brøndby IF.

The Parken Stadium is a UEFA 4-star venue, that opened in 1992. In addition to the Copenhagen games, it is the home venue for the Danish national team. At the multi-national Euro 2020, Parken hosted four matches.

Don’t miss a FC Copenhagen match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago