There is no secret that Arsenal will be on the search for a striker during the summer transfer window. The Gunners, with manager Mikel Arteta, have a solid and fairly complete typical starting XI. This is evident in the north London club’s position atop the Premier League table. Nevertheless, if there is perhaps one specific weakness in the usual lineup it would be at the center forward position.

Gabriel Jesus is undoubtedly the top player in this role for Arsenal. The Brazilian, however, has missed dozens of games due to various injuries since his arrival from rival Manchester City in 2022. With Jesus on the sidelines, Arteta has generally rotated Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz at the position.

While the trio is certainly talented, the Gunners would benefit from signing a top striker this summer. There has already been a plethora of forwards to be linked with a move to The Emirates once the transfer window opens. However, listed below are five specific strikers that would best fit the team. Not only is talent important, but financial details are also taken into account in the list as well.

Ranking the options in the striker search for Arsenal

Ivan Toney – Brentford

Toney would most likely be significantly higher in this particular list just a few months ago. The England international has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer in recent seasons with the Bees. Not only does he score goals, but his profile would seemingly fit in well with the Gunners as well.

Arteta likes active forwards who press and help out when the team is without possession. Nevertheless, Toney has made headlines for the wrong reasons recently by publicly declaring his wishes to depart Brentford and even named Real Madrid as an ideal move. Highly-respected journalist David Ornstein has also claimed that he does not feel Arsenal will ultimately target Toney.

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Osimhen is arguably the most talented player in this entire list. Arsenal would likely love to sign the Nigeria center forward this summer. After all, the striker has racked up 72 and 18 assists in 125 total matches with the reigning Serie A winners. However, the biggest issue regarding a potential move for Osimhen ultimately comes down to his price tag.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis recently admitted that his star could leave if his current release clause is triggered. Although the Italian did not publicly declare the exact amount, this clause is in the $130-$140 million range. Arsenal is unlikely to spend this much on a new striker. Ornstein also said that he does not expect the Gunners to pay this price either.

Benjamin Sesko – RB Leipzig

The Slovenia international is currently regarded as one of the top young center forwards in the world at the moment. As a 19-year-old phenom, Sesko grabbed 18 goals with RB Salzburg during the 2022/23 campaign. The successful season earned the youngster a move to sister club RB Leipzig during the most recent summer. The forward also presses well and would cost significantly less than Osimhen as well.

Sesko, however, has only managed to net seven goals in 23 German Bundesliga fixtures so far during the current campaign. There is talent there. The striker will flourish in the future. Nevertheless, it remains unclear if Arteta will wait and endure growing pains with the 20-year-old forward. Arsenal needs a striker that can be reliable immediately.

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Watkins does not garner enough attention in Arsenal’s potential striker search. The Villa forward currently has more direct goal contributions this season than any other Premier League player. Not even Erling Haaland nor Mohamed Salah has racked up more goals and assists than the English forward.

The 28-year-old striker has proven his ability in the Premier League and will help his defensive teammates without the ball as well. To sweeten the deal, Watkins also grew up an Arsenal fan and previously dreamt of a move to north London. Villa, however, will be in no rush to sell their star considering he just signed a new long-term deal in October.

Viktor Gyokeres – Sporting CP

If the Gunners want to make a major splash and go out and sign a top center forward, Gyokeres could very well be the ultimate target. No other player in Europe’s top leagues has racked up more goals and assists than the Swede this season. The striker has scored an incredible 36 goals in 39 total games for Sporting during the campaign. To add to this, Gyokeres also has 14 assists as well.

Although maybe not the most relentless presser in his position, the forward does just about everything for his club. Recent claims out of Portugal claim that Gyokeres has a $108 million release clause. This is a steep price, but the Gunners have recently shown that they will splash the cash in certain cases. Nevertheless, the striker could price himself out of a potential move if he agrees to increase this clause.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.