First appearing in the World Cup in 1994, Nigeria have become one of Africa’s top national sides.

Nigeria National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: October 8, 1949 (Loss vs Sierra Leone in Freetown)

Manager: José Peseiro

Best World Cup finish: Ninth Place (1994)

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Winners (1980, 1994, 2013)

Where can I watch the Nigeria match?

Unfortunately, African teams are some of the trickier national teams to follow in the US. But here’s how you can watch:

The Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, is the major international tournament for the massive continent. beIN SPORTS has the rights to this competition in the United States.

The 2026 World Cup, should Nigeria qualify, will air on FOX Sports in English. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will handle the Spanish broadcasts.

You can find the family of FOX networks, Telemundo, and beIN SPORTS on Fubo, giving you pretty much the full spread of coverage.

Friendlies can vary, and theoretically pop up anywhere, so check this page for the latest game listings..

Nigeria History

Nigeria’s national team got its start while the nation was still a British colony. The first official game took place in 1949.

Their AFCON debut came in 1963, but it did not come with much success. They were knocked out in the group stage, and did not compete in the tournament again until 1976.

However, that year would see the Super Eagles first take their place as one of the dominant contenders in the competition. In 1976 and ’78 they earned third place honors, and followed that up by winning their first title, as hosts, in 1980.

There have been a few hiccups over the years, but overall Nigeria has been a very strong side at AFCON. They have three titles, are four-time runners-up, and have placed third on eight occasions.

Nigeria did not appear at the FIFA World Cup until 1994. However, including that tournament, they’ve qualified for six of the past eight. This is no small feat considering the difficulty of making it our of the African qualifiers. Twice in that span they’ve made it to the round of 16, the furthest they’ve advanced in the competition.

The Super Eagles have become known in recent cycles for their distinctive kits, featuring bold patterns and their green, black and white colors.

Ahmed Musa has earned the most caps in Nigeria’s history, a number that continues to grow. When it comes to scoring, Rashidi Yekini notched 37 goals from 1983-1998 for the top mark.

