Sergio Ramos is being linked with a potential move to Juventus as the club seeks a replacement for the injured Gleison Bremer. Juventus’ Brazilian center defender Bremer tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig. Therefore, he is out for the rest of the season. As a result, the club must quickly assess its defensive alternatives.

Bremer has been a cornerstone of Juventus‘ defense, particularly under manager Thiago Motta. The Italian manager has relied on the Brazilian’s defensive prowess to anchor his backline. Unfortunately, his season-ending injury has left a significant void. Now the Old Lady must address swiftly if they are to remain competitive in Serie A and Europe.

According to reports from Tuttosport they are seriously considering Ramos as their prime target. He provides extensive experience and proven leadership abilities. Having spent the majority of his illustrious career with Real Madrid, where he won numerous trophies, and with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, Ramos would be an ideal candidate to step in and immediately contribute to the club’s ambitions.

At 38 years old, Ramos is a veteran of the sport with an unmatched resume. After parting ways with Sevilla last season, the Spanish defender has been without a club but has maintained his fitness. Ramos has shared workout clips on social media to demonstrate his readiness for top-level action. Thus, Juve sees the Spaniard as a potential solution to their defensive crisis.

What would Ramos offer Juventus?

Ramos brings more than just defensive stability—he offers leadership, experience, and a winning mentality. With 29 career trophies, including four Champions League titles, a World Cup, and two Euros, Ramos has been a part of the biggest moments in soccer. His ability to remain effective, despite being in the twilight of his career, makes him a valuable asset for Juventus, especially considering his availability as a free agent.

While Ramos tops Juventus’ wishlist, the club is also exploring other potential options. Joel Matip, Simon Kjaer, and Konstantinos Manolas are other names that the Serie A giants are considering reinforcing their backline. However, Ramos’ legendary status and vast experience make him the most appealing candidate.

With Bremer’s absence looming large, the Bianconeri’s management is under pressure to finalize a deal before the transfer window. The fact that Ramos is a free agent means the club could secure his services without waiting until January. The fact that they have gone four years without capturing the Serie A championship heightens the sense of urgency.

Fresh chapter in Serie A?

Juventus are not the only club interested in Ramos. The defender previously garnered interest and offers from Saudi Arabia, MLS, and Brazil. However, the veteran reportedly turned down a move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad before rejoining Sevilla in 2023. If he opts for Juve, he would be stepping into his third major European league after successful stints in La Liga and Ligue 1.

That way, the 38-year-old would be embarking on a new chapter in his career by making his Serie A debut. At Juventus, the experienced central defender would guide a squad in transition under manager Thiago Motta. The Italian took over last summer after a successful stint with Bologna.

For Juventus, signing a player of Ramos’ caliber could be the boost they need to stabilize their defense and reignite their push for silverware. For Ramos, joining Juventus would allow him to continue competing at the highest level while adding to his already glittering career.

