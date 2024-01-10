Premier League clubs are set to receive a much-needed break during January. Teams in France, Germany and Spain regularly stop completely during the harsh winter months. For instance, Bundesliga clubs typically get about three weeks off around the holidays. These German teams have not played a top-flight game since before Christmas and will not return until the weekend of Jan. 12.

Nevertheless, the Premier League break works quite differently. Matches in the English division are, instead, split over two weekends. Half of the league’s clubs will play Matchweek 21 between January 12th and the 14th. This means that the other half of the teams are set to receive a little break from the schedule.

These clubs currently getting a break will then play their fixtures a week later between Jan. 20 to the 22. As a result, all 10 of the teams to have played the previous week will not have to play matches during this timeframe.

Several Premier League teams to benefit from winter break

The Premier League historically does not typically take a winter break. The last time the division allowed for an interruption of matches was during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Last year’s winter World Cup in Qatar also forced the English top flight, and every other top European league, to break as well.

Premier League officials initially organized a winter break to help give players a well-earned rest. The hiatus originally coincided with the 2020 European Championship, which was eventually played a year later. Much like back then, the Euros are set to return this summer.

Clubs welcome the break with open arms. After all, many top-flight teams are dealing with a series of injuries in their squads. Eight Premier League sides currently have at least 10 players dealing with various setbacks. This includes Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle.

Brighton to receive the longest break of all EPL clubs

These clubs dealing with significant injuries will use the break to help get healthy. However, some clubs are set to have a longer hiatus than others. For instance, Brighton will have 16 total days off before their next Premier League fixture. The Seagulls previously beat Stoke City in an FA Cup third-round game on January 6th. They will not resume play again until the 22nd.

Bournemouth and Sheffield United are both set to receive 15 days off between games. Manchester City and Newcastle will have two weeks between matches, and five clubs, including Arsenal and Spurs, have 13 days off.

Some clubs will use the opportunity to travel to warmer weather. Arsenal has planned to train in Dubai during their hiatus from the top flight. Brighton will follow suit and make a similar move as well. However, some teams, including Aston Villa and Manchester United have opted to get their rest at home.

Matchweek 21 schedule (all times EST):

Friday, Jan. 12 – Burnley v Luton Town (2:45 PM)

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Chelsea v Fulham (7:30 AM), Newcastle United v Manchester City (12:30 PM)

Sunday, Jan. 14 – Everton v Aston Villa (9:00 AM), Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (11:30 AM)

Saturday, Jan. 20 – Arsenal v Crystal Palace (7:30 AM), Brentford v Nottingham Forest (12:30 PM)

Sunday, Jan. 21 – Sheffield United v West Ham (9:00 AM), Bournemouth v Liverpool (11:30 AM)

Monday, Jan. 22 – Brighton v Wolves (2:45 PM)

PHOTOS: IMAGO