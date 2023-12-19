Nottingham Forest has informed head coach Steve Cooper that they are firing him after a string of poor results. The East Midlands club currently sits 17th in the Premier League table, just five points from the relegation zone. Luton Town could also close the gap on Forest when their match with Bournemouth finally resumes. The game was suspended after Luton’s Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch.

With Cooper getting the sack, reports out of England claim that Nuno Espírito Santo will likely become Forest’s next manager. Former Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui was recently linked with Cooper’s job as well. However, it seems as if Nuno, another previous Wolves manager, will soon lead Forest.

Forest has just one win since early September

Cooper has been under pressure for most of the current season. Forest has managed to collect just one league win since Labor Day weekend. Surprisingly enough, the sole victory came against high-flying Aston Villa in early November.

As he previously hung on by a thread, Cooper addressed his precarious position before a matchup with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. The coach proclaimed that he hoped to remain with the club for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t need any reassurances,” stated Cooper. “Like I said, stay true to yourself. I only focus on my job and that’s the great relationship with the people I work with every single day, players and staff, and commit to what we believe is the way of working.”

Cooper also added that he is just focusing on his job and not looking ahead beyond the match in front of him. “I really don’t focus on anything I am not in control of,” continued the coach. “I am working as hard as I can every day and doing my best and hopefully helping and providing a good service for the players to get ready for the next game. That’s how it will always be with me.”

Spurs, however, went on to beat Forest 2-0 on the day. This was although Yves Bissouma was sent off for the visitors in the 70th minute of the match.

Nuno replaces Cooper at Nottingham Forest with ample experience

Nuno has been without a job since being fired by the Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in November. The Portuguese manager previously guided the club to the Saudi Pro League title for the 2022/23 campaign. Nevertheless, the coach was sacked after the club fell to sixth in the current season’s standings. Al-Ittihad endured a five-game winless streak ahead of the managerial change.

Nuno is one of three specific coaches who had links to the Forest job. Along with Lopetegui, The Guardian reports Forest considered former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner as well. However, the Austrian is not rated as highly by the club as Nuno. Discussions with Lopetegui have not progressed in recent days.

With Cooper departing the club, Nuno could very well be in charge of Forest for their next Premier League fixture. The club first hosts Bournemouth on Saturday, December 23rd before making a tough trip to Newcastle three days later.

PHOTOS: IMAGO