Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has claimed that he wants to significantly expand the club’s stadium. City Ground, Forest’s home since 1898, has a maximum capacity of just over 30,000 fans. As a result, it is now the 15th-largest stadium among all current Premier League clubs.

Nevertheless, the Greek businessman has plans to increase this capacity to reach 50,000 seats. Marinakis made the assertion on a recent appearance on the Shut Up And Show More Football podcast. “What we need to do is have a bigger stadium,” proclaimed the Forest owner.

“We have a lot of supporters and a huge waiting list for season tickets. I’m sure a 50,000 [capacity] stadium would be full to watch the team.”

If Marinakis can succeed in the ambitious plan, Forest would join an elite group of Premier League clubs. Only seven English top-flight stadiums currently have a maximum capacity of at least 50,000 seats. This list includes heavyweights such as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and the two Manchester teams.

Forest owner eyes European qualification in the future

It was previously revealed that Forest was pondering a move away from their home stadium because of a deadlock with the city council. The council owned the land where the City Ground was erected. Nevertheless, Forest officials announced in July that they agreed on a deal to buy the land from the town officials.

The move likely means that Marinakis will use the land to create a new 50,000-seat stadium. Forest’s owner reiterated this plan in the aforementioned podcast interview. “The first priority is to do it at the City Ground – that’s where the team belongs and where the tradition is,” continued the Greek billionaire.

“This is important for the team, and most importantly for Nottingham, this is something I want to finalize and have one of the best stadiums in England for years to come. This is my prime target right now.”

Along with discussing new stadium plans, Marinakis also revealed hopes that Forest could soon reach a European competition. “Why not with Nottingham Forest?” asked the owner. “We have what is needed to go all the way, but the first target is playing well in the Premier League.”

The East Midlands club returned to the English top flight in 2022. In the two campaigns since promotion, Forest has not finished better than 16th in the standings. They staved off potential relegation last season despite breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

MLS club also plans stadium upgrades after deal with city

News of Forest’s ambitions comes as Major League Soccer side FC Dallas is also plotting stadium upgrades. The city of Frisco has permitted the club to officially renovate Toyota Stadium in the coming months. The $182 million alterations will boost the arena’s maximum capacity by around 3,400 seats. Funding for the stadium renovations is set to be split between the team and local residents.

Toyota Stadium currently holds just over 19,000 fans for soccer matches. Only four MLS arenas hold fewer supporters on game days. No North American soccer stadium can accommodate over 50,000 people. Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium is currently the largest MLS arena with a maximum capacity of 42,500. The stadium, however, can increase its capacity to over 70,000 for NFL games.

Alterations to Toyota Stadium begin in early 2025. Nevertheless, the renovations will not finish until just before the 2028 MLS season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.