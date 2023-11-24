Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has claimed that his club does not have an advantage when it comes to making specific loan deals in January. Premier League teams recently failed to pass a temporary ban on related-party loans in the upcoming transfer window.

The 20 top-flight teams held a meeting on Tuesday to determine whether or not to pass the law. If passed, clubs currently under the same ownership umbrella could not easily loan players back and forth at the beginning of the year. However, the vote ended with just 12 Premier League sides wanting the rule. To officially go into effect, the law needed 14 clubs to be in favor of the law.

Newcastle was one of the eight English clubs to vote against the potential ban. Along with the Magpies, Manchester City, Chelsea, Wolves, Everton, Burnley, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United all also reportedly denied the law.

Magpies manager hints at taking advantage of unsuccessful ban

Howe explained on Friday that his team was not solely responsible for the failed ban. “It was a Premier League vote, we’re not the only club involved,” the Newcastle manager said at a press conference. “I think the majority of clubs own other clubs around the world. It’s not solely on us.”

“Newcastle had a view. We voted our way, as we’re allowed to, and the vote came out on the side it did. We’re very relaxed on it. No advantage in my eyes. We’re the same as every other Premier League club.”

Howe also hinted that his team may take advantage of the failed law by bringing in other players on loan. “We have a squad we really like, but if we can get players fit before January, then the need to recruit will become much less intense for us,” continued the coach. “That will be a decision made towards the window opening rather than now.”

Newcastle can now bring in top SPL players on loan

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns the Magpies. The group also has majority stakes in Saudi Pro League sides Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Hilal, and Al Nassr. This quartet is the top four teams in the Middle Eastern league. The clubs previously brought in top players this summer such as Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, and Ruben Neves.

Neves, in particular, has been a long-term target for Howe’s team. Newcastle targeted the Portugal international before his move to Al Hilal in the summer.

Newcastle’s interest in the dynamic midfielder may even be amplified now due to the current injury crisis at the club. Howe has been without up to a dozen senior players due to various issues. This includes significant holes in midfield.

Although Howe has stated that every other club has the same opportunity, this is not exactly the case. Most of the eight Premier League teams to vote against the ban are currently under multi-club ownership. Reigning European champions Manchester City, as well as Chelsea and Nottingham Forest fall under this category. However, some top-flight clubs do not have partnerships with other top foreign teams.

Sheffield United’s vote to deny the rule is also particularly interesting. Saudi Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Al Saud owns the club. Although the businessman has stakes in other clubs, he was also the former general president of Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority and has ties to the Saudi Pro League.

