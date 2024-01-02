Real Madrid’s lackluster transfer approach to land Kylian Mbappe has opened the door to Premier League side Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, which are now three points clear at the top of the table, are now in the running to sign Mbappe at no transfer fee. The turn of the year in 2024 means Kylian Mbappe’s contract is going to expire when the current season ends. Therefore, Mbappe can sign for any club of his choosing starting on January 1.

Real Madrid has always been the frontrunner to land Mbappe. This past summer, Real Madrid nearly pulled the trigger on a big-money move to bring the Frenchman to LaLiga. Real Madrid waited, though. Florentino Perez banked on being able to sign Mbappe for free in the summer of 2024. Doing so takes away the financial prowess of Real Madrid. Consequently, it welcomes competition from the likes of other clubs, namely Liverpool.

Now, Le Parisien claims it is Liverpool that holds the edge in bringing in Mbappe on a free transfer this summer. Mbappe is unimpressed by the waiting game Real Madrid has played with the Frenchman to save money for other transfers. Liverpool, like Real Madrid, is a longtime admirer of Mbappe, and the circumstances at Anfield present a major opportunity for the superstar.

Liverpool sees Mbappe as a method of keeping pace with Manchester City. Last season’s treble winners took a massive step forward by purchasing Erling Haaland. The Norwegian, who many see as Mbappe’s direct rival for individual dominance over the next decade, lit up the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool would want a player of that caliber to ensure it can be competitive in all of its competitions.

Liverpool may have an open slot for Mbappe this summer

The main issue for Mbappe is fitting into any team he goes to. While traditionally a left-winger, Mbappe has played this season across PSG’s front line. With speed, dribbling and shooting power and accuracy, Mbappe is one of the rare talents that can play anywhere as a forward.

That would be ideal for Liverpool. Currently, Luis Diaz has been a phenomenal player for Liverpool on the left-hand side of the attack. Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo provide young options centrally. Traditionally, Mohamed Salah plays on the right. The Egyptian has been Liverpool’s, and one of the world’s, best players for years. He led Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League glory in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

However, Saudi Arabia is constantly courting Salah to make the move to the Middle East. Currently 31, Salah is in the second year of a three-year contract at Anfield. Much like PSG and Mbappe, Liverpool may cash in on selling Salah to the Saudi Pro League this summer. If the Egyptian does move, Mbappe would be a natural, relatively young replacement to Salah’s throne as the best player at Liverpool.

PSG remains in the hunt

Still, while all the talk is about Liverpool usurping Real Madrid’s spot at the top of Mbappe’s wish list, PSG remains a strong contender to retain the Frenchman. Mbappe does have the option to extend his contract by one year. Yet, he already made it clear that he has no intention of doing that with PSG. Instead, he can sign a new contract to change his salary with PSG. Or, he can depart to any club that he wants to sign with.

Already, the transfer saga of Kylian Mbappe is heating up.

PHOTOS: IMAGO